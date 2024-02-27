SIG Group AG: Full year 2023 financial results highlight strong business profile

SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Full year 2023 financial results highlight strong business profile 2023 Group revenue growth at constant currency of 18.5% 2023 organic aseptic carton revenue growth[1] at constant currency of 7.4% 2023 proforma bag-in-box and spouted pouch constant currency revenue growth, excluding resin escalator, of 5.6%[2] 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.9% (2022: 23.5%) Reduction in net leverage to 2.7x (31 December 2022: 3.1x) 2024 outlook: 4-6% constant currency revenue growth (low end of range) and adjusted EBITDA margin of 25-26% (lower half of range) Mid-term guidance confirmed Proposed dividend of CHF 0.48 per share (2022: CHF 0.47), paid from the foreign capital contribution reserves

Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG, said: “We are pleased with SIG’s strong revenue performance amid some softness in our end markets due to food price Inflation impacting demand. Total revenue growth at constant currency was up 18.5% driven by the contribution from the prior year acquisitions. Organic revenue growth for our aseptic carton business was 7.4%, which is testimony to our strong business model and our ability to secure price increases to offset higher input costs. On a proforma basis, bag-in-box and spouted pouch revenue increased by 5.6%[3] for the year. We continue to identify and to realize cross-selling wins between our different substrates underpinning our strategy to offer a broader product portfolio to our food and beverage customers. The Group’s adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 24.9% compared with 23.5% in 2022. The 140-basis point increase was at the top end of our guidance range for an increase of 50 to 150 basis points. We are pleased to have placed another 91 aseptic carton filling lines in 2023, the same level as 2022. This performance for two successive years is a new record for the Group and demonstrates that our distinctive systems-based offering remains highly attractive to our customers when making long term investment decisions. We believe the strong cash generative nature of our business model combined with our excellent ESG credentials of our packaging substrates will ensure our success for many years to come.”

Key performance indicators: 2023 Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2023 Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2022

(In € million or %) Total revenue 3,230.3 2,779.9 Adjusted EBITDA 803.0 652.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.9% 23.5% EBITDA 861.3 481.5 Adjusted EBIT 541.9 423.1 EBIT 449.1 114.8 Adjusted net income 318.2 286.8 Net income 243.2 37.8 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.83 0.79 Diluted EPS 0.64 0.10 Free cash flow 219.5 263.1 Revenue by region: 2023

Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2023 Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2022 Change Organic

growth[4]

(In € million or %) Reported

currency Constant

currency constant

currency Europe 984.1 841.8 16.9% 17.1% 9.9% IMEA 404.0 371.4 8.8% 11.3% 9.9% APAC 936.1 867.7 7.9% 13.9% 1.5% Americas 905.1 697.4 29.8% 29.4% 10.8% Group Functions 1.0 1.6 Total revenue 3,230.3 2,779.9 16.2% 18.5% 7.4% Key performance indicators: Q4 2023 Three months

ended

Dec. 31,

2023 Three months

ended

Dec. 31,

2022

(In € million or %) Total revenue 891.0 866.5 Adjusted EBITDA 221.3 192.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.8% 22.3% EBITDA 274.7 118.9 Adjusted net income 94.8 84.1 Net income 106.3 (38.1) Free cash flow 299.7 171.0 Revenue by region: Q4 2023



Three months

ended

Dec. 31,

2023 Three months

ended

Dec. 31,

2022 Change Organic

growth4 (In € million or %) Reported

currency Constant

currency constant

currency Europe 253.2 242.3 4.5% 4.9% 7.8% IMEA 111.8 110.0 1.6% 5.2% 5.9% APAC 289.4 291.9 (0.8%) 5.1% 5.6% Americas 236.3 221.5 6.6% 7.4% 14.3% Group Functions 0.3 0.8 Totals revenue 891.0 866.5 2.8% 5.6% 8.0% Change in segment reporting The Group changed its internal reporting structure as of November 1, 2023. India and the Middle East and Africa (“MEA”) are now reported together as India, Middle East and Africa (“IMEA”). The Group’s Indian operations were previously reported as part of the Asia Pacific (“APAC”) segment. The change was made to better leverage similarities in consumer needs and consumption patterns. The segment information in this media release and in our annual report is presented as if the above changes had taken place as of January 1, 2022. Full year regional revenue highlights Europe In Europe, revenue growth at constant currency, including aseptic carton, bag-in-box and spouted pouch, was 17.1% in 2023. Aseptic carton organic revenue growth at constant currency was 9.9% compared with the prior year. In aseptic carton, the region continued its trajectory of share gains, winning new filling line contracts in food, dairy and plant-based milk alternatives. Geographic expansion also contributed to growth, with new business in Finland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania. Price increases, that were necessary to offset cost inflation, were successfully implemented in 2023. Out of all SIG’s regions, Europe experienced the highest raw material and energy cost increases in 2022. The revenue contribution from bag-in-box and spouted pouch was €147.3 million for 2023 (€80.1 million in 2022). India, Middle East and Africa (“IMEA”) In IMEA, revenue growth at constant currency, including aseptic carton, bag-in-box and spouted pouch was 11.3% in 2023. Aseptic carton organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 9.9% compared with the prior year. Organic revenue growth in IMEA benefited from price increases to offset cost inflation and from the ramp-up of new filling lines in South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Liquid dairy remained a key growth driver, while we also saw customers in Algeria and South Africa use our cartons to expand into the food and culinary categories. India recorded significant revenue growth compared with the prior year as well as demand for new filling lines. As of December 31, 2023, it had placed around 40 filling lines in field. Construction of our first aseptic carton plant in India is on track and is expected to commence production at the end of 2024. The revenue contribution from bag-in-box and spouted pouch was €22.8 million (€16.9 million in 2022). Asia Pacific (“APAC”) In Asia Pacific, revenue growth at constant currency, including aseptic and chilled carton, bag-in-box, spouted and spouted pouch, was 13.9% in 2023. Aseptic carton organic revenue growth at constant currency was 1.5% compared to the prior year. Aseptic carton volumes were affected by a COVID-19 outbreak in China in the first quarter of the year and by the timing of Chinese New Year. Volumes subsequently recovered over the course of the year. SIG DomeMini, the single serve carton that is shaped like a bottle, was commercially launched with a customer in China and the Group’s alu-free packaging was rolled out with the two largest customers in the country. The region saw good volume growth in Southeast Asia, notably in Vietnam, as the Group’s flexible filling solutions for a range of carton sizes helped customers tackle inflation. Chilled carton showed strong volume growth in APAC, especially in China. The business is achieving growth ahead of the market due to product improvements and enhanced customer service in line with SIG’s quality standards. The revenue contribution from chilled carton, spouted pouch and bag-in-box was €193.3 million for 2023 (€95.9 million in 2022). Americas Revenue growth at constant currency in the Americas was 29.4% in 2023 including the contribution from bag-in-box and spouted pouch. Organic revenue growth of aseptic carton, on a constant currency basis, was 10.8%. In aseptic carton, the Americas delivered robust growth across the region. Price increases and the deployment of new filling lines for portion packs contributed to growth, especially in Brazil. SIG continues to win new business due to its unique ability to offer flexible packaging sizes to help customers manage the impact of higher input costs for the food and beverages they package. In the USA, both aseptic carton and bag-in-box expanded in food service while private label and school milk performed well in aseptic carton. The Group was pleased to ramp-up production of its new aseptic carton plant in Mexico. The facility has been well received by local customers and has helped unlock new market opportunities in the region and reduce delivery times. Revenue contribution from bag-in-box and spouted pouch was €378.4 million for 2023 (€229.9 million in 2022). EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Year ended

Dec. 31, 2023 Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022

(In € million or %) Adjusted

EBITDA

margin[5] Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin5 Adjusted

EBITDA Europe 28.3% 278.7 23.8% 200.5 IMEA 26.4% 106.7 25.2% 93.4 APAC 29.5% 276.0 31.4% 272.5 Americas 23.2% 210.2 20.2% 141.1 Group Functions (68.6) (55.3) Total 24.9% 803.0 23.5% 652.2

In 2023, adjusted EBITDA increased by 23.1% to €803.0 million (2022: €652.2 million). This included the full year consolidation of the bag-in-box, spouted pouch and chilled carton businesses. Adjusted EBITDA growth was driven by a higher revenue contribution of €168.1 million, which was primarily due to price increases to recover prior year cost inflation, offsetting wage inflation and higher input costs. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.9% compared with 23.5% for 2022 despite dilution from acquisitions and the mathematical dilution from price increases. The following table reconciles profit for the period to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. (In € million) Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2023 Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2022 Profit for the period 243.2 37.8 Net finance expense 125.1 26.0 Income tax expense 80.8 51.0 Depreciation and amortization 412.2 366.7 EBITDA 861.3 481.5 Adjustments to EBITDA: Unrealized (gain)/loss on operating derivatives (9.2) 39.5 Restructuring costs, net of reversals 6.0 4.9 Transaction- and acquisition-related costs 1.4 24.1 Integration costs 12.9 17.1 Realized gain on settlement of deal contingent derivatives - (16.6) Fair value adjustment on inventories - 20.6 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (58.2) 74.6 Impairment losses 4.8 6.3 Other (16.0) 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA 803.0 652.2 In addition to the increase in adjusted EBITDA described above reported EBITDA includes the following key items: A benefit from the decrease in the fair value of the contingent consideration from the Scholle IPN acquisition (of €58.2 million). The current fair value of the contingent consideration is derived from the 2023 performance of the bag-in-box and spouted pouch business and a 2024/2025 growth rate that is slightly above the Company’s mid-term guidance.

Net movement in non-cash unrealized commodity and foreign currency hedging positions. The movement in 2023 was a positive €9.2 million, compared to a loss of €39.5 million in 2022.

Integration costs and a reversal of an acquisition related provision. Tax The effective tax rate decreased from 57.5% in 2022 to 24.9% in 2023. The decrease was primarily related to a reduction in the Scholle IPN contingent consideration in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with 2022. The adjusted effective tax rate increased from 23.7% in 2022 to 24.7% in 2023. Net income and adjusted net income Adjusted net income increased by €31.4 million to €318.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The growth was driven by higher adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher interest, depreciation and tax expense. Profit for the period (net income) increased by €205.4 million to €243.2 million in 2023. The table below is a summary of the reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted net income. (In € million) Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2023 Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2022 Profit for the period 243.2 37.8 Non-cash foreign exchange impact of non-functional currency loans

and realized foreign exchange impact due to refinancing (1.3) (4.6) Amortization of transaction costs 4.8 7.0 Net change in fair value of financing-related derivative 2.0 (9.0) Realized gain on settlement of deal-contingent derivative - (15.5) (relating to repayment of loan) PPA depreciation and amortization – Onex acquisition 103.4 103.5 PPA amortization – other acquisitions 47.7 34.1 Net effect of early repayment of loan - 1.0 Adjustments to EBITDA[6] (58.3) 170.7 Tax effect on above items (23.3) (38.2) Adjusted net income 318.2 286.8 The largest adjustment to net income was for PPA depreciation and amortization - Onex acquisition. This arose from the acquisition accounting when the Group was acquired by Onex in 2015 and the PPA amortization will cease after the first quarter of 2025. PPA amortization – other acquisitions, relates to all other acquisitions by the Group. Net capital expenditure (In € million) Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2023 Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2022 PP&E and intangible assets (net of sales) 163.7 107.7 Filling lines and other related equipment 232.9 172.9 Capital expenditure 396.6 280.6 Upfront cash (146.0) (136.6) Net capital expenditure 250.6 144.0

Net capital expenditure increased by €106.6 million to €250.6 million in 2023 (2022: €144.0 million), representing 7.8% of revenue (5.2% in 2022). The increase reflected further expansion into growth markets, including the ramp-up of the new aseptic sleeves plant in Mexico, start of construction of our first aseptic sleeves plant in India, capacity expansion of bag-in-box in North America, chilled carton expansion in China as well digital printing in Germany for aseptic carton. Innovation-related development costs reduced in 2023 compared to 2022, where a portion of costs were capitalized for the development of the next-generation SIG Neo Vita aseptic carton filling line incurred. A high level of activity at filling machine assembly plants reflected a continued strong customer demand for SIG systems. Upfront cash received for filling line placements, presented in net cash from operating activities, was the same absolute level as in the prior period but decreased to 63% as a percentage of filling line and other related equipment expenditure (79% in 2022). SIG placed 91 aseptic carton filling machines in the field in 2023. Taking account of withdrawals, the number of SIG aseptic carton filling machines globally reached 1,388, a net increase of 29. Some of the fillers retired during the year will be reconfigured and redeployed elsewhere in the Group’s operations. New fillers placed in field have significantly higher capacity than retired fillers. Free cash flow (In € million) Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2023 Year

ended

Dec. 31,

2022 Net cash from operating activities 663.3 578.2 Acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets (net of sales) (396.6) (280.6) Payment of lease liabilities (47.2) (34.5) Free cash flow 219.5 263.1 Free cash flow was €219.5 million in 2023, a €43.6 million decrease compared with 2022. Positive adjusted EBITDA contribution was offset by an increase in net capital expenditure of €106.6 million and €72.7 million higher interest payments. Dividend At the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 23, 2024, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 0.48 per share (2022: CHF 0.47 per share). At the exchange rate of December 31, 2023 this represents a dividend pay-out ratio of 62% of adjusted net income. If approved by the shareholders, the dividend will be paid from the foreign capital contribution reserves. Leverage (In € million) As of As of Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2023 2022[7] Gross debt 2,457.5 2,684.1 Cash and cash equivalents 280.9 503.8 Net debt 2,176.6 2,180.3 Net leverage ratio 2.7x 3.1x Net debt as of December 31, 2023 was broadly in line with December 31, 2022 despite the increase in net capital expenditure. A strong adjusted EBITDA performance over the last twelve months positively contributed to the net leverage ratio, which was 2.7x as of December 31, 2023, compared to 3.1x as of December 31, 2022. Return on capital employed The Group has amended its definition of ROCE to include right of use assets, capitalized development and IT costs and non-current deferred revenue. The definition was amended to reflect the increased use of leases to finance production-related plants and equipment, investments in innovation, and cash received from customers for filling lines accounted for as leases and reported as deferred revenue. Post tax ROCE, computed at an unchanged reference tax rate of 30%, was 27.3% in 2023 compared with 25.1% in 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to higher ROCE EBITA. Applying the 2022 definition of ROCE, 2023 ROCE, post 30% tax, would have been 29.8%. 2024 guidance The Company expects total revenue growth at constant currency at the low end of its 4-6%mid-term guidance range. This reflects the Group’s expectation that volume growth will be geared towards the second half of 2024, as we expect end market demand to recover. The resin escalator for the bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses, which passes on movements in resin costs directly to customers, is not included in the guidance. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be within the lower half of 25-26%. This is subject to input costs and foreign currency volatility. The Company believes operating leverage and acquisition synergies will positively contribute to adjusted EBITDA margin which will be partly offset by higher SG&A, reflecting investments in innovation and regional expansion, and wage inflation. Net capital expenditure is projected to be within the Group’s target range of 7-9% of revenue and the dividend pay-out ratio within a range of 50-60% of adjusted net income. The adjusted effective tax rate is forecast to be between 26 and 28%. Mid-term guidance The Company confirms its mid-term revenue growth guidance of 4-6% at constant currency, with the contribution from the chilled carton, bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses expected to enable resilient growth in the upper half of this range. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be above 27% in the mid-term, driven by continued margin expansion in the aseptic carton business and the acquired businesses of chilled carton, bag-in-box and spouted pouch. Net capital expenditure is forecast to be within a range of 7-9% of revenue and the dividend pay-out ratio is expected to be within a range of 50-60% of adjusted net income. SIG’s business is expected to continue to be strongly cash generative, and the Company maintains its mid-term leverage guidance of towards 2x with milestone of around 2.5x at the end of 2024. SIG today published its 2023 Annual Report. The Annual Report contains the Company’s extensive corporate responsibility actions and achievements, the Group’s operating and financial results accompanied by SIG’s audited consolidated and statutory financial statements, the Compensation Report outlining the compensation policies of the Group and the Corporate Governance Report. The above publication is available from 07:00 CET today at https://www.sig.biz/en/investors/results-reports-presentations/2023. Hard copies can be ordered free of charge from SIG Group AG, Laufengasse 18, 8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.

