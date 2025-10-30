SIG Group AG: SIG outlines performance reset to optimize value creation at its Investor Update

SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

MEDIA RELEASE

October 30, 2025



SIG Group AG

("SIG", the “Company” or the "Group")



At its Investor Update in Zurich today, SIG will present its roadmap to improve business performance, focusing on portfolio optimisation, operational improvement and prioritisation of rigorous capital discipline.

Ola Rollén, Chair of SIG said:

“While the market environment has deteriorated in H2 2025, the aseptic carton business continues to benefit from its significant competitive advantages which have underpinned its market share gains over recent years.

By applying SIG’s leading aseptic technology and system solutions business model to spouted pouch and parts of the bag-in-box portfolio we see a unique opportunity to develop new aseptic markets going forward.

The self-help actions announced today will reset the Company near the trough of the cycle and lay the foundation for future value creation.”

The Group will focus on three key areas to drive value creation going forward:

Portfolio optimization towards highly differentiated aseptic systems solutions

Driving performance improvement through self-help initiatives amid a challenging market environment

Implementation of disciplined capital allocation, including the introduction of EBIT as a key KPI to replace EBITDA

Together these initiatives are expected to improve mid-term margins by 150 basis points after inflation.

2026 Guidance

The Group expects 2026 revenue growth in the region of 0-2% at constant currency and constant resin. This reflects continued subdued market conditions, partially offset by SIG’s expected ability to outperform the market.

In 2026, the adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be above the level of 2025 while net capex is targeted to be in a range of 6-8% of revenue, including lease payments.

Medium Term Guidance

Looking to the medium term when market conditions are expected to normalize, the Group expects revenue growth of 3-5%, at constant currency and constant resin.

In terms of profitability, the performance improvement initiatives stated above are expected to increase the adjusted EBIT margin by 150 basis points to above 16.5%.

Net capital expenditure, including lease payments are expected to be in the range of 6-8% of revenue, whilst ensuring that investments are made in the most accretive areas.

Net leverage is expected to fall below 2.5x by 2027, with further improvement to around 2.0x in the medium term.

After the pause in the dividend payment for the year ended 31 December 2025, the Group expects to re-instate dividends for the year ended 31December 2026 with a payout ratio of 30-50% of adjusted net income.

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

