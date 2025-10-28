SIG Group AG: Third quarter and nine months 2025 trading update

SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

MEDIA RELEASE

October 28, 2025

SIG Group AG

("SIG", the “Company” or the "Group")

Third quarter and nine months 2025 trading update

Preparing to reset the Company while carefully navigating a challenging market environment

Q3 2025 revenue decline vs. Q3 2024 at constant currency (3.9)% (constant currency and constant resin[1] (4.3)%)

9M 2025 revenue growth vs. 9M 2024 at constant currency +0.4% (constant currency and constant resin1 (0.1)%)

Q3 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin 16.0% (Q3 2024: 25.0%), including non-recurring charges (Q3 2025 EBITDA margin, excluding non-recurring charges 24.0%)

9M 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin 21.1% (9M 2024: 24.0%), including non-recurring charges (9M 2025 EBITDA margin, excluding non-recurring charges 23.7%)

Non-recurring charge of €320 million, before tax, recognized in Q3 2025

Confirm revised 2025 full year guidance as published on 18 September 2025

Investor Update on October 30, 2025 to focus on Company strategy

Key performance indicators



(In € million or %) Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2025 Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2024 Three months

ended

Sept. 30,

2025 Three months

ended

Sept. 30,

2024 Total revenue 2,347.5 2,397.8 769.0 824.6 Adjusted EBITDA 495.4 575.4 123.4 205.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.1% 24.0% 16.0% 25.0% EBITDA 224.4 599.3 (139.1) 205.7 Adjusted EBIT 285.7 374.7 52.7 138.6 EBIT (42.1) 286.0 (221.6) 101.0 Adjusted net income 153.0 197.7 16.9 77.5 Net income (130.8) 130.1 (221.8) 45.2 Free cash flow (84.4) 1.0 55.4 77.6

Non-recurring charges

As announced on September 18, 2025, following a strategic review of the business and in light of the prevailing soft market conditions, the Group has recognized non-recurring charges of €320 million pre-tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of which nearly all of the amount is non-cash. It is expected that the remaining part of the charges, up to €40 million, will be booked in the fourth quarter of 2025. Associated cash outflows will also occur in 2026.

The non-recurring charges can be categorized as follows:

Bag-in-box and spouted pouch: approximately €100 million impairment to the value of the bag-in-box and spouted pouch business reflecting weak consumer sentiment and business performance. This has affected the recoverability of acquisition-related assets.

Chilled carton: approximately €85 million impairment to the value of the chilled carton business principally reflecting weak market conditions in China, which have impacted the recoverability of assets.

Markets and capacities: approximately €75 million impairment related to the assessment of required operating capacities in aseptic carton within the context of the current weaker market environment.

Innovation: a charge of approximately €55 million mostly related to equipment, spare parts and the impairment of capitalized development costs.

Restructuring/other: approximately €5 million of restructuring costs for severances.

In accordance with SIG’s definition of adjusted EBITDA, charges where regional management is held accountable for the delivery of returns on customer projects, such as filling line investments or new product launches, remain included as part of adjusted EBITDA.

Impairment of intangible assets, write-down of production-related assets and restructuring costs are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

2025 Guidance

SIG confirms its revised 2025 full year guidance as announced on September 18, 2025. It continues to expect slightly negative to flat revenue growth at constant currency and constant resin. Including the non-recurring charges, the adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025 is expected to be around 21%. Excluding non-recurring charges, the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 24.0-24.5%.

Furthermore, as announced on September 18, 2025, the Board of Directors has proposed to pause the cash dividend for the year ending 2025. This decision was taken in order to prioritize capital discipline. For additional details on the Group’s debt covenants, which are not considered a concern, refer to the Leverage section below.

Revenue by region: nine months



(In € million or %) Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2025 Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2024 Change Reported

currency Constant

currency Europe 757.1 776.7 (2.5%) (2.5%) IMEA 325.4 330.8 (1.6%) 0.5% APAC 626.5 639.9 (2.1%) 0.1% Americas 638.0 650.0 (1.8%) 4.2% Group Functions 0.5 0.4 Total revenue 2,347.5 2,397.8 (2.1%) 0.4%

Year to date in 2025, revenue performance has been affected by weakening consumer confidence throughout the year. In Q1 2025, volumes benefitted from a more positive expectation about end-consumer demand for the year. This momentum slowed in Q2, which initially appeared specific to a few markets, before Q3 saw a more pronounced decline in orders as customers adjusted inventory levels to reflect the deteriorating consumer sentiment.

Revenue by region: third quarter



Three months

ended

Sept. 30,

2025 Three months

ended

Sept. 30,

2024 Change (In € million or %) Reported

currency Constant

currency Europe 243.3 260.1 (6.5%) (6.4%) IMEA 97.1 110.1 (11.8%) (8.2%) APAC 212.9 223.5 (4.7%) (1.4%) Americas 215.4 230.6 (6.6%) (1.5%) Group Functions 0.3 0.3 Total revenue 769.0 824.6 (6.7%) (3.9%)

Europe

For the first nine months of 2025, European revenue declined by 2.6% on a constant currency and constant resin basis and declined by 2.5% on a constant currency basis.

Growth in the region has been normalizing following exceptional growth of 6.6% at constant currency and constant resin for the first nine months of 2024.

The performance year to date reflects several factors including lower availability of raw milk for aseptic processing compared to strong supply conditions in 2024. In addition, 2024 benefitted from the ramp-up of filler placements following wins related to EU regulation on tethered caps in prior years. Germany in particular experienced a soft third quarter, due to an increased conversion of raw milk into cheese and lower export volumes of UHT milk. The juice category in the region has also declined, impacted by a weak summer season.

There is a good project pipeline in the region for spouted pouch and in dairy bag-in-box.

India, Middle East and Africa

For the first nine months of 2025, revenue growth in India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) was 0.4% on a constant currency and constant resin basis. On a constant currency basis, revenue grew by 0.5% for the period.

On the back of a strong prior year comparison of 20% growth, Q3 revenue declined 8.2%. This reflected a slowdown in demand for cartons in the Middle East and Africa. In India, market growth has been lower than expected, which has particularly impacted the on-the-go non-carbonated soft drinks segment.

Bag-in-box and spouted pouch revenue growth has been strong, driven by growth in India.

Asia Pacific

For the first nine months of 2025, revenue growth for Asia Pacific has been stable with growth of 0.1% on a constant currency basis and on a constant currency and constant resin basis. Growth in the third quarter, however, was negative 1.4%.

In China, in aseptic carton the region continues to focus on offering differentiated pack sizes and new product launches leading to market share gains despite a soft market environment. In chilled carton, performance has been affected by the competitive market environment and subdued market conditions, while bag-in-box has seen good growth in dairy.

Elsewhere in the region, market softness in Thailand and Vietnam led to customer destocking partially offset by a recovery in Indonesia.

Americas

For the first nine months of 2025, revenue growth in the Americas was 2.6% on a constant currency and constant resin basis, and 4.2% on a constant currency basis. In Q3 2025, revenue declined by 2.8% on a constant currency and constant resin basis.

Year to date, in aseptic carton there was good growth in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Colombia especially in dairy. This was offset by customer destocking in Brazil.

In the United States, bag-in-box has experienced a slowdown in Q3 following good growth, especially in syrups and dairy, in the run up to the key 100-days of summer period. The out-of-home dining market has remained soft reflecting subdued consumer confidence. Bag-in-box has also been impacted by a declining market in the retail business, where the wine category is in decline, as well as lower industrial bag volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of the year amounted to €495.4 million (9M 2024: €575.4 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.1% for the nine months (9M 2024: 24.0%) was impacted by the non-recurring charges described above. Excluding these charges, adjusted EBITDA was €556.3 million and the margin amounted to 23.7%.

At constant currency and excluding non-recurring charges, adjusted EBITDA increased 1.3% compared with the prior nine-month period.

Year to date, the appreciation of the Euro particularly against the Brazilian Real, Mexican Peso, US Dollar and Chinese Renminbi has reduced the adjusted EBITDA margin by 50 basis points.

Improvements to adjusted EBITDA compared with the first nine months of 2024 were driven by price increases and a favourable product mix as well as lower raw material costs mostly due to a favourable polymer price environment.

Higher production costs reflected unabsorbed fixed costs and lower production efficiencies due to weaker than expected volumes in the third quarter. SG&A costs were impacted by wage Inflation and growth investments in the first half of the year, while Q3 saw a slowdown in the rate of increase compared to H1 2025.

The table below details the reconciliation of profit for the period to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

(In € million) Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2024 Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2025

w/o non-recurring Non-recurring

charges[2] Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2025 Profit for the period 130.1 138.2 (269.0) (130.8) Net finance expense 107.9 92.9 92.9 Income tax expense 48.0 46.7 (50.9) (4.2) Depreciation and amortization 313.3 266.5 266.5 EBITDA 599.3 544.4 (320.0) 224.4 Unrealized (gain) on operating derivatives (13.2) 4.6 4.6 Restructuring costs, net of reversals 7.2 0.7 1.9 2.6 Transaction- and acquisition-related costs 2.8 2.6 2.6 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (38.2) (3.7) (3.7) Impairment losses 15.9 0.2 250.6 250.8 Other 1.6 7.5 6.6 14.1 Adjusted EBITDA 575.4 556.3 (60.9) 495.4

Net income and adjusted net income

9M 2025 adjusted net income amounted to €153.0 million (9M 2024: €197.7 million). Excluding non-recurring items, as described above, adjusted net income was €196.9 million which was in line with the prior year period. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA and higher depreciation was offset by lower tax and finance expense.

The loss for the period was €130.8 million, which was affected by the non-recurring charges. Excluding those charges, profit for the period was €138.2 million.

Details of the reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted net income can be seen in the table below.

(In € million) Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2024 Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2025

w/o non-recurring Non-recurring

charges[3] Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2025 Profit / (loss) for the period 130.1 138.2 (269.0) (130.8) Non-cash foreign exchange impact of non-functional currency loans

and realized foreign exchange impact due to refinancing 0.9 (1.1) (1.1) Amortization of transaction costs 2.1 3.0 3.0 Net change in fair value of financing-related derivatives 3.3 1.8 1.8 PPA depreciation and amortization – Onex acquisition 77.3 22.3 22.3 PPA amortization – Other acquisitions 35.3 34.5 34.5 Net effect of early repayment of loan 1.6 - - Other 0.6 - - Adjustments to EBITDA[4] (23.9) 11.9 259.1 271.0 Tax effect on above items (29.6) (13.7) (34.0) (47.7) Adjusted net income 197.7 196.9 (43.9) 153.0

Lower PPA depreciation and amortization for the Onex acquisition reflects the cessation of amortization from Q2 2025 onwards.

Net capital expenditure

(In € million) Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2025 Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2024 PP&E and intangible assets (net of sales) 74.5 90.4 Filling lines and other related equipment 124.6 136.8 Capital expenditure 199.1 227.2 Upfront cash (72.5) (97.7) Net capital expenditure 126.6 129.5 Lease payments 42.3 41.1 Net capital expenditure, including lease payments 168.9 170.6

Net capital expenditure was €168.9 million, in line with the prior-year period. As a percentage of revenue, net capex, including lease payments, remained at around 7%, consistent with the prior year.

Free cash flow

(In € million) Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2025 Nine months

ended

Sept. 30,

2024 Net cash from operating activities 157.0 269.3 Acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets (net of sales) (199.1) (227.2) Payment of lease liabilities (42.3) (41.1) Free cash flow (84.4) 1.0

The free cash flow result for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 mostly reflected the impact of lower EBITDA compared with the prior period, including unfavorable currency movements against the Euro, and an increase in customer incentive payments for strong volume growth in 2024.

In line with the Group’s usual seasonality, peak cashflow generation is expected in the final quarter of the year.

Leverage

(In € million) As of As of As of Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2025 2024 2024 Gross debt 2,686.6 2,474.9 2,675.9 Cash and cash equivalents 275.8 303.4 273.6 Net debt 2,410.8 2,171.5 2,402.3 Net leverage ratio (last twelve months) 3.3 2.6 3.0

Net leverage, defined as net debt to adjusted EBITDA, as of September 30, 2025 was 3.3x (September 30, 2024: 3.0x). The increase compared to December 31, 2024 reflects the usual seasonality of the business.

Net debt as of September 30, 2025 was broadly in line with the prior period, driven by the translation of US dollar debt into a lower EUR amount offset by a slight increase in gross debt due to the construction of the Indian sleeves plant.

The Group’s debt covenants stipulate a net leverage ratio of no more than 4.0 times, reported bi-annually. The calculation is based on net debt to adjusted EBITDA, excluding asset impairments. Based on this calculation, for the last twelve months ending September 30, 2025 the leverage ratio was 3.1 times.

Investor Update on October 30, 2025

SIG’s Chair, Ola Rollén, and management will update on the Group’s strategy, capital allocation and mid-term guidance at the investor update on October 30, 2025.

[1] Constant resin growth excludes the impact of movements in the resin price in the bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses Any movement in resin costs is directly passed on to customers.

[2] unaudited

[3] Unaudited

[4] For the different adjustments to EBITDA, refer to the adjusted EBITDA table above.



About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

