|
08.10.2024 13:58:26
SIGA Technologies Inks Agreement To Supply TPOXX In Morocco
(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) announced Tuesday that it entered into an agreement to supply TPOXX (tecovirimat) in Morocco. This agreement marks SIGA's first commercial sale of TPOXX in the African continent.
The contract was executed in response to a request from the Ministry of Health in Morocco to make the therapy available in the country and help prepare and protect its citizens against any potential mpox outbreak.
Tecovirimat is an antiviral medicine approved in the U.S. and Canada for the treatment of smallpox and authorized in the EU and the UK for the treatment of smallpox, mpox (monkeypox), cowpox, and vaccinia complications.
It has also been available in Africa through clinical trials and as part of the World Health Organization's emergency use access protocol.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SIGA Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.10.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel SIGA Technologies-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein SIGA Technologies-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert SIGA Technologies-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein SIGA Technologies-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: So steht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite klettert zum Start des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SIGA Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SIGA Technologies Inc.
|6,60
|0,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX gibt etwas nach -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich - China-Börsen deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Freitagshandel wenig verändert. In Deutschland sind unterdessen leichte Verluste zu sehen. In Fernost sind die Anleger unentschlossen.