Smile continues to grow in Spain and launches dog liability insurance
smile.dog is the second product launched in Spain by the leading Swiss online insurance company Smile. The new product has been developed as dog owners in Spain will likely be required to take out liability insurance for their pets in the coming months.
The launch in Spain of smile.mobility at the end of 2023 is now being followed by dog liability insurance with smile.dog. This second product fully embodies what Smile stands for: hassle-free, 100% online insurance that offers comprehensive benefits at a fair price.
smile.dog offers cover for personal injury and property damage to third parties, plus associated legal costs up to a limit of EUR400.000. In Spain, legislation is expected to be introduced in the coming months that will make it compulsory for all dog owners to take out dog liability insurance. Smile's new product therefore comes at the right time. It will be available for all dog breeds and can be taken out with coverage for Spain or the whole of Europe.
"Following the launch of Smile in Spain at the end of last year, we are taking the next step in this market by launching smile.dog. For me, the new offer perfectly demonstrates how Smile is not just able to fulfil customer needs but also anticipate and react in an agile way to changes in the market", says Joséphine Chamoulaud, CEO of Smile.
