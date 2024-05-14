Smile continues to grow in Spain and launches dog liability insurance

Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

smile.dog is the second product launched in Spain by the leading Swiss online insurance company Smile. The new product has been developed as dog owners in Spain will likely be required to take out liability insurance for their pets in the coming months. The launch in Spain of smile.mobility at the end of 2023 is now being followed by dog liability insurance with smile.dog. This second product fully embodies what Smile stands for: hassle-free, 100% online insurance that offers comprehensive benefits at a fair price. smile.dog offers cover for personal injury and property damage to third parties, plus associated legal costs up to a limit of EUR400.000. In Spain, legislation is expected to be introduced in the coming months that will make it compulsory for all dog owners to take out dog liability insurance. Smile's new product therefore comes at the right time. It will be available for all dog breeds and can be taken out with coverage for Spain or the whole of Europe. "Following the launch of Smile in Spain at the end of last year, we are taking the next step in this market by launching smile.dog. For me, the new offer perfectly demonstrates how Smile is not just able to fulfil customer needs but also anticipate and react in an agile way to changes in the market", says Joséphine Chamoulaud, CEO of Smile. Close collaboration within the Helvetia Group

Smile pursues a business model that complements Helvetia and meets the growing demand for digital insurance solutions among customers. As part of the helvetia20.25 strategy, this business model is gradually being scaled up in Austria and Spain. In Spain, the product range is being expanded in close collaboration with Caser and Helvetia Seguros. Both have many years of experience and expertise in the development of innovative products. Jonas Grossniklaus

