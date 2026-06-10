Snap-On Aktie
WKN: 853887 / ISIN: US8330341012
|
10.06.2026 08:09:43
Snap-on Buys Diesel Laptops For About $100 Mln
(RTTNews) - Tool maker Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) announced that it acquired Diesel Laptops LLC for approximately $100 million in cash. The deal closed on June 8.
Irmo, South Carolina-based Diesel Laptops provides diagnostics, repair information and digital tools for commercial trucks and off-highway vehicles used in heavy-duty repair shops, fleets, mining, agriculture and infrastructure.
Snap-on said the acquisition would expand its capabilities in heavy-duty markets and strengthen its library of repair data.
Diesel Laptops is expected to join Snap-on's Repair Systems & Information Group.
After hours, Snap-on shares rose 0.26 percent to $388.27 following a 1.74 percent gain to $387.26 at Tuesday's NYSE close.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!