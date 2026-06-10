Snap-On Aktie

Snap-On für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853887 / ISIN: US8330341012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.06.2026 08:09:43

Snap-on Buys Diesel Laptops For About $100 Mln

(RTTNews) - Tool maker Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) announced that it acquired Diesel Laptops LLC for approximately $100 million in cash. The deal closed on June 8.

Irmo, South Carolina-based Diesel Laptops provides diagnostics, repair information and digital tools for commercial trucks and off-highway vehicles used in heavy-duty repair shops, fleets, mining, agriculture and infrastructure.

Snap-on said the acquisition would expand its capabilities in heavy-duty markets and strengthen its library of repair data.

Diesel Laptops is expected to join Snap-on's Repair Systems & Information Group.

After hours, Snap-on shares rose 0.26 percent to $388.27 following a 1.74 percent gain to $387.26 at Tuesday's NYSE close.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Snap-On Inc.

mehr Nachrichten