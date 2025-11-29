SHIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007
29.11.2025 18:05:00
Social Security's Claiming Rules Shift As Rule Change Takes Effect in 2026
Making strategic decisions about Social Security benefits is vital to retirement security, as these benefits provide at least 50% of income for around four in 10 seniors 65 and over -- and are an important income source for other retirees as well. Knowing the rules for claiming benefits is essential to making the right choices, and that can be easier said than done since rule changes put in place a long time ago have just taken effect in recent years.These rule changes have a profound impact on the age when you should claim your Social Security benefits if you want the most income possible.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
