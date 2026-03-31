SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

SoftwareOne publishes 2025 Annual Report



31-March-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media Release – ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR SoftwareOne publishes 2025 Annual Report Stans, Switzerland I 31 March 2026 – SoftwareOne Holding AG (SIX: SWON), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today published its 2025 Annual Report. The 2025 Annual Report may be accessed on SoftwareOne’s Investor Relations website in the Results center.

CONTACT Kjell Arne Hansen, Investor Relations Tel. +47 95 04 03 72, kjell.hansen@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 13,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareONE is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON. SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This annual report may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Inside Information