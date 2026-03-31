SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

SoftwareOne reports strong progress in a transformational year



31-March-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release – ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

SoftwareOne reports strong progress in a transformational year

Stans, Switzerland I 31 March 2026 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, delivered combined like-for-like revenue growth ahead of guidance and improved profitability in 2025, closing the year with a strong fourth quarter. The Group expects further growth and margin expansion in 2026, with run-rate synergies of CHF 100 million targeted by year-end (CHF 64 million achieved as of mid-March 2026).

Group revenue up 22.5% year-on-year on an IFRS-reported basis to CHF 1,243.4 million in 2025

Reported EBITDA rose to CHF 207.6 million for the full-year 2025, reflecting a margin of 16.7%, up 5.3 percentage points compared to 2024

Dividend of CHF 0.15 per share proposed for 2025 – reflecting continued commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns

Integration progressing as planned with CHF 43 million of run-rate cost synergies achieved by the end of 2025. By the end of 2026, run-rate cost synergies are expected to reach CHF 100 million, consistent with the upper end of the previously communicated range

On a combined like-for-like basis [1] , full-year 2025 revenue grew by 1.4% at constant currency – ahead of guidance – with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9%, up 0.5 percentage points compared to 2024

[1] full-year 2025 revenue grew by 1.4% at constant currency – ahead of guidance – with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9%, up 0.5 percentage points compared to 2024 FY 2026 outlook on a combined like-for-like basis: mid-single-digit year-on-year revenue growth at constant currency with an adjusted EBITDA margin above 23%

Raphael Erb and Melissa Mulholland, Co-CEOs of SoftwareOne, said, “We closed the year with strong fourth-quarter growth across all our business lines, demonstrating the impact of disciplined execution in a transformational year for SoftwareOne. Our full-year 2025 growth ended at 1.4% on a combined basis, ahead of the flat growth we had expected, as we successfully navigated changes in vendor incentive programs, completed the acquisition of Crayon, initiated integration, and delivered on our synergy targets.

As we enter 2026, we see meaningful growth opportunities ahead and have strengthened our ability to execute on our strategic priorities. Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important driver of demand across all our portfolio. As AI workloads scale, cloud consumption increases, supporting growth as customers procure the platforms, licenses, and tools required to enable AI.

At the same time, SoftwareONE plays a critical role as an enabler of AI adoption. Customers rely on trusted partners to build AI-ready cloud and data foundations, and every AI deployment requires preparation, integration, and ongoing optimization. This is driving demand for consulting, cloud migration, data readiness, security, FinOps and managed services.

With approximately 13,000 experts worldwide, and with our increased scale, complementary capabilities, and global reach, we are well positioned to support customers throughout their AI journey while delivering sustainable financial performance and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Consolidated IFRS figures

Key figures Group

CHFm FY 2025 FY 2024 % ? Q4 2025 Q4 2024 % ? Gross sales 14,180.3 11,375.4 24.7% - - - Total revenue 1,243.4 1,015.4 22.5% 413.7 251.2 64.7% OPEX (1,035.8) (899.4) 15.2% (333.1) (229.8) 44.9% Reported EBITDA 207.6 116.0 79.0% 80.6 21.4 >100% Reported EBITDA margin (% revenue) 16.7% 11.4% 5.3pp 19.5% 8.5% 11.0pp Reported net profit 1.4 (1.6) >100% - - - Reported EPS (diluted) 0.00 (0.01) - - - - Adj. EBITDA 277.0 223.4 24.0% 97.1 62.3 55.7% Adj. EBITDA margin (% revenue) 22.2% 22.0% 0.2pp 23.4% 24.9% (1.5)pp Adj. net profit 89.6 73.0 22.8% - - - Adj. EPS (diluted), in CHF 0.48 0.47 2.1% - - - DPS, in CHF 0.15 0.30 - - - - Number of shares 221m 156m - - - - Net cash from operating activities 268.6 34.7 >100% - - - Net debt/(cash) 369.3 (9.8) - - - - Net working capital (after factoring) (564.4) (152.8) - - - - Net debt / Adj. EBITDA 1.3x - - - - - Headcount (FTEs at end of period) 12,712 9,199 38.2% - - -

Group revenue increased 22.5% to CHF 1,243.4 million in 2025, reflecting the acquisition of Crayon closed on 2 July 2025. On an organic basis, excluding Crayon, revenue declined 1.3% year-on-year in constant currency in 2025.

The strengthening of the Swiss franc against key currencies led to a negative FX translation impact of 4.7 percentage points on Group revenue in 2025.

Reported EBITDA rose to CHF 207.6 million for the full year, reflecting a margin of 16.7% - a significant improvement of 5.3 percentage points compared to the prior year, driven by the benefits of the previously initiated cost reduction program, synergy impact and continuous cost control, while also reflecting significantly lower restructuring costs compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA ended at CHF 277.0 million, with a margin of 22.2%.

Net profit for the period was CHF 1.4 million in 2025, compared to a loss of CHF 1.6 million in the prior year.

Net profit includes impairments of CHF 17.8 million related to office closures and intangible assets, and including CHF 8.0 million goodwill impairment in LATAM. During 2025, financial performance in LATAM was significantly below expectations. Management assessed this as an impairment indicator and therefore performed an updated impairment test as of 31 December 2025. As part of a portfolio review, the company has decided to exit four non-strategic markets in the region to support improved future performance. Adjusted Net Profit for the period was CHF 89.6 million in 2025, compared to CHF 73.0 million in 2024.

Like-for-like combined figures, unless otherwise noted

Key figures Group

CHFm FY 2025 FY 2024 % ? % ? (CCY) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 % ? % ? (CCY) Software & Cloud Direct 671.3 732.0 (8.3)% (5.0)% 187.5 177.1 5.9% 10.1% Software & Cloud Channel 120.4 106.9 12.7% 18.7% 30.0 25.9 16.0% 20.6% Software & Cloud Services 726.4 711.5 2.1% 5.3% 197.4 185.3 6.5% 10.6% Total revenue 1,518.2 1,550.4 (2.1)% 1.4% 414.9 388.3 6.9% 11.0% OPEX (1,201.2) (1,234.2) (2.7)% 1.0% (317.8) (300.8) 5.7% 10.6% Adj. EBITDA 317.0 316.2 0.3% 2.8% 97.1 87.5 11.0% 12.5% Adj. EBITDA margin (% revenue) 20.9% 20.4% 0.5pp - 23.4% 22.5% 0.9pp - Reported EBITDA 242.7 202.9 19.6% - 80.6 43.7 84.4% - Reported EBITDA margin (% revenue) 16.0% 13.1% 2.9pp - 19.5% 11.2% 8.3pp -

Group revenue increased 1.4% YoY in ccy to CHF 1,518.2 million in 2025, ahead of the flat revenue growth guidance. Growth was driven by continued strong performance in Channel and Services, while Direct was impacted by Microsoft incentive changes, which gradually subsided towards the end of the year. In reported currency, 2025 revenue declined 2.1% YoY. This was primarily driven by the strengthening of the Swiss franc against key currencies, including the US dollar, Indian rupee, and Australian dollar.

In Q4 2025, performance strengthened, with Group revenue growth accelerating to 11.0% YoY ccy reaching CHF 414.9 million. All business lines accelerated during the quarter, with Direct returning to double-digit growth as Microsoft incentive headwinds subsided, while Channel increased 20.6% YoY ccy and Services grew 10.6% YoY ccy, driven by strong growth in AWS cloud services and ITAM services.

Full-year operating expenses grew 1.0% ccy compared to 2024 and were down 2.7% in reported currency. During 2025, the company realized benefits from the cost saving program and synergies of around CHF 90 million, which were partly offset by performance-related compensation, reinvestments in sales and delivery capabilities, and higher third-party delivery costs resulting in a broadly stable cost development.

Reported EBITDA ended at CHF 242.7 million in 2025, up 19.6% compared to the prior year. The reported EBITDA margin improved by 2.9 percentage points to 16.0%, driven by the cost reduction program initiated previously and completed in Q1 2025, and continued strict cost control.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was CHF 317.0 million, up 2.8% YoY ccy, while the margin was up by 0.5 percentage points.

Total EBITDA adjustments amounted to CHF 74.3 million in 2025, of which CHF 51.4 million were related to the Crayon acquisition. Remaining adjustments related to restructuring and other costs of CHF 22.9 million, well within the ambition to reduce these adjustments below CHF 30 million during 2025.

Revenue by region

Following the acquisition of Crayon at the beginning of July, operating segments have been reassessed. Given Crayon’s significant presence in the Nordics and the CEE, the rEMEA region has been restructured into three new operating regions: Nordics, WEMEA, and CEE.

CHFm FY 2025 FY 2024 % ? (CCY) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 % ? (CCY) DACH 346.7 342.4 2.8% 97.0 84.8 15.4% WEMEA 317.2 315.0 3.3% 89.8 82.2 12.2% APAC 267.6 257.1 11.4% 68.0 65.3 14.4% NORDICS 211.9 213.6 0.7% 59.6 57.3 3.9% NORAM 175.3 212.7 (12.6)% 40.4 46.6 (4.7)% LATAM 89.8 100.3 (4.4)% 24.8 25.4 (1.7)% CEE 77.9 71.2 14.0% 24.1 18.7 32.7% Group, FX and Other 31.8 38.2 - 11.2 8.0 - Group revenue 1,518.2 1,550.4 1.4% 414.9 388.3 11.0%

DACH revenue grew 2.8% YoY ccy to CHF 346.7 million in 2025. While headwinds from Microsoft incentive changes on enterprise agreements persisted during the year, this was offset by successful transition from enterprise agreements to CSP, as well as strong multivendor and public sector growth. In Q4 2025, revenue grew 15.4% YoY ccy, supported by the same drivers as well as reflecting a materially easing impact from Microsoft incentive changes.

Revenue in WEMEA increased 3.3% YoY ccy to CHF 317.2 million, driven by strong double-digit growth in multivendor sales and Services. Full-year growth was partly offset by changes in Microsoft incentives. In Q4 2025, revenue grew 12.2% YoY in constant currency.

APAC grew 11.4% YoY ccy to CHF 267.6 million in 2025, driven by strong results across the region, with India performing particularly well. The largest contributor to growth came from Services business driven by strong demand within data & AI and cloud services. Channel business grew above 20% YoY ccy. Direct business ended flat following Microsoft incentive changes on enterprise agreements. In Q4 2025, revenue grew 14.4% YoY ccy. During Q1 2026, the company received a commitment from a public sector customer in the Philippines for a payment of USD 37 million in relation to previously outstanding receivables, with the majority already received.

Revenue in the Nordics grew 0.7% YoY ccy to CHF 211.9 million. During the year growth in the Direct business was positive and accelerated to double-digit in the fourth quarter as the impact from Microsoft incentives changes subsided. Full-year growth performance was partially impacted by softer demand in the Service business which remained stable YoY. In Q4 2025 revenue grew 3.9% YoY ccy.

NORAM declined 12.6% YoY ccy to CHF 175.3 million in 2025 as a result of continued GTM-related sales execution issues and impact from Microsoft incentive changes on enterprise agreements. In Q4 2025, revenue declined by 4.7% YoY ccy driven by persistent internal sales execution weakness. The previously initiated turnaround measures are gradually stabilizing performance, and internal sales metrics show sequential improvement, supporting a gradual recovery in 2026.

LATAM declined 4.4% YoY ccy to CHF 89.8 million in 2025, driven in particular by weakness in the Direct business. This was partly offset by strong growth in the Services business with high demand for project work related to Google, SAP and cyber security. In Q4 2025, revenue declined 1.7% YoY ccy driven by negative performance in the Direct business. As part of a portfolio review and to support improved future performance, the company has decided to exit 4 non-strategic and non-commercial countries in the region.

CEE grew revenue with 14.0% YoY ccy to CHF 77.9 million in 2025. Performance was driven by strong double-digit growth across both the Direct business and the Service business. In Q4 2025, revenue grew 32.7% YoY in constant currency.

Performance by segment

Key figures – Software & Cloud Direct

CHFm FY 2025 FY 2024 % ? (CCY) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 % ? (CCY) Revenue 671.3 732.0 (5.0)% 187.5 177.1 10.1% Adjusted EBITDA 333.1 354.5 (2.9)% 100.2 93.0 12.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 49.6% 48.4% 1.2pp 53.4% 52.5% 0.9pp

Revenue in Software & Cloud Direct declined 5.0% YoY ccy to CHF 671.3 million in 2025. While multivendor growth was strong, the performance reflects the impact from changed incentives for enterprise agreements relating to the Microsoft transactional business. Impacts from Microsoft incentive changes subsided during the second half of the year and the performance in Q4 2025 was strong with revenue growth of 10.1% YoY ccy. Q4 2025 growth was primarily driven by an accelerated transition from enterprise agreements to CSP as well as continued multivendor growth.

Adjusted EBITDA was CHF 333.1 million in 2025, with margin ending at 49.6%, up from 48.4% in the prior year.

Key figures – Software & Cloud Channel

CHFm FY 2025 FY 2024 % ? (CCY) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 % ? (CCY) Revenue 120.4 106.9 18.7% 30.0 25.9 20.6% Adjusted EBITDA 57.8 51.7 17.7% 12.2 10.7 14.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 48.0% 48.4% (0.4)pp 40.7% 41.3% (0.5)pp

Software & Cloud Channel delivered revenue growth of 18.7% YoY ccy to CHF 120.4 million in 2025. Performance was driven mainly by APAC, with a strong contribution from NORAM and DACH as well. Revenue grew 20.6% YoY ccy in Q4 2025 driven by continued strong performance in APAC.

Adjusted EBITDA was CHF 57.8 million in 2025, with margin ending at 48.0%, at the same level as prior year.

Key figures – Software & Cloud Services

CHFm FY 2025 FY 2024 % ? (CCY) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 % ? (CCY) Revenue 726.4 711.5 5.3% 197.4 185.3 10.6% Adjusted EBITDA 36.2 8.1 >100% 16.3 3.3 >100% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 5.0% 1.1% 3.9pp 8.2% 1.8% 6.5pp

Software & Cloud Services delivered revenue growth of 5.3% YoY ccy to CHF 726.4 million in 2025. The performance was driven by strong growth in cybersecurity, AWS cloud services, multivendor support services, and local portfolio managed services. In Q4 2025, the Services business accelerated growth ending at 10.6% YoY ccy mainly driven by strong growth in AWS clouds services and ITAM services.

Adjusted EBITDA was CHF 36.2 million in 2025, with margin ending at 5.0% up from 1.1% in the prior year.

Integration progressing from structural alignment to execution and value realization

Integration continues to progress according to plan and has now moved firmly into the execution phase. Combined regional and country leadership teams are fully operational, and the new operating model for customer-facing functions is being implemented across key markets. Legal entity simplification and system harmonization are advancing, with early benefits already visible in pipeline development and cross-selling activity.

Run-rate cost synergies increased to CHF 43 million by year-end 2025, reflecting continued delivery across overhead optimization and organizational alignment initiatives. As of mid-March 2026, total realized cost synergies amounted to CHF 64 million.

The company remains well on track towards its synergy target and now expect to achieve CHF 100 million by the end of 2026.

Beyond cost synergies, commercial integration is gaining traction. Joint go-to-market initiatives, coordinated vendor engagement and cross-selling across IT cost management, software & cloud, cloud services and data & AI are contributing to an expanding combined pipeline. The focus in 2026 will shift increasingly towards the full value realization, including completion of system integration, global process alignment, and execution of the unified vendor and Channel strategy.

Statement regarding unfounded allegations

In December 2025, SoftwareOne has been informed that the Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office is examining in a preliminary review whether individuals may have been responsible for an alleged forgery of documents relating to the recording of certain overdue trade receivables in the first half of 2024, following allegations raised by a third party. SoftwareOne is not under investigation. Extensive internal and external reviews commissioned by the Board of Directors concluded that the allegations are without merit.

Specifically, Internal Audit performed a retrospective assessment of the trade receivables and related provisions recognized in the first half of 2024 and concluded that they were accurately recorded. The assessment also confirmed that the provisions were appropriate and consistent with subsequent write-offs and provisions.

The statutory audit of the 2025 full-year accounts, which included a focused review of revenue recognition and the provisioning of overdue trade receivables, provided further independent assurance regarding the appropriateness of the provisions recognized in the 2024 accounts and their compliance with applicable standards.

These reviews therefore refute the allegations and confirm that the trade receivables and related provisions for the first half of 2024 were correctly recorded in SoftwareOne’s financial statements.

The company has shared the clear and consistent findings of these reviews with the relevant authorities and will continue to fully cooperate with them. The market will be updated should any material developments arise.

Change in HR leadership

SoftwareOne today also announced that Julia Braun, member of the Executive Board and Chief Human Resources Officer, will no longer serve in this role due to a medical condition. The Board of Directors regrets this development and thanks Julia Braun for her valuable contribution to the Company. Nina Janorschke has been appointed as new Chief Human Resources Officer. She has been with SoftwareOne and Crayon for over ten years, holding a range of local and global HR business partner roles and leading cultural and engagement initiatives. She will report to Co-CEO Melissa Mulholland, ensuring continuity in the company’s global people strategy, and will not be a member of the Executive Board.

Outlook for combined company

SoftwareOne provides full-year 2026 guidance as follows:

Mid-single digit YoY ccy revenue growth on a combined like-for-like basis

Adjusted EBITDA margin above 23% on a combined like-for-like basis

Dividend pay-out ratio of 30-50% of the adjusted profit for the year

In terms of cost synergies, SoftwareOne now expects to deliver CHF 100 million of run-rate synergies by the end of 2026, reflecting confidence in reaching the upper end of the previously communicated range.

2026 growth expectations reflect the structural shift from traditional licensing models towards cloud-based subscription and consumption-driven solutions, combined with broader multi-vendor expansion. Growth in Services is expected to be driven by customers’ increasing need to optimize complex cloud environments, manage software estates more efficiently, and unlock value from data & AI.

Use of treasury shares

Regarding 4,398,263 registered shares repurchased from the market in the share buyback program completed on 22 November 2024, the company has decided to not cancel these shares but instead use them for purposes of its own share-based remuneration programs.

SOFTWAREONE RESULTS OVERVIEW

Profit & loss summary

IFRS reported Adjusted CHFm FY 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 % ? Total revenue 1,243.4 1,015.4 1,246.8 1,017.0 22.6% Operating costs (1,035.8) (899.4) (969.7) (793.6) 22.2% EBITDA 207.6 116.0 277.0 223.4 24.0% Depreciation, amortization & impairment[2] (123.7) (72.7) (105.7) (72.6) 45.5% EBIT 83.9 43.3 171.3 150.7 13.7% Net financial items (54.4) (11.4) (41.3) (31.1) 32.7% Earnings before tax 29.5 31.9 130.1 119.6 8.7% Income tax expense (28.1) (33.5) (40.4) (46.7) (13.4)% Profit/(loss) for the period 1.4 (1.6) 89.6 73.0 22.8% EBITDA margin (% revenue) 16.7% 11.4% 22.2% 22.0% 0.2pp EPS (diluted) 0.00 (0.01) 0.48 0.47 2.1%

Reconciliation – IFRS reported to adjusted profit/(loss)

CHFm FY 2025 FY 2024 IFRS reported profit/(loss) for the period 1.4 (1.6) Revenue recognition adjustment IFRS 15 2.7 (0.5) Crayon transaction expenses 23.0 - Crayon integration expenses 25.4 - Other integration, M&A and earn-out expenses 3.8 13.4 Operational excellence and GTM restructuring expenses 19.2 42.4 Cost reduction program - 24.0 Discontinuation of MTWO vertical 0.3 7.4 Impact of additional provision for overdue receivables[3] - 6.0 Other non-recurring items (4.9) 14.6 Total revenue and operating expense adjustments 69.4 107.3 Depreciation and amortization 10.0 0.1 LATAM impairment 8.0 - Financial result 13.2 (19.7) Tax impact of adjustments (12.4) (13.1) Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period 89.6 73.0

Source: management view

Management-defined performance measures

SoftwareOne has defined a set of non-IFRS, or management-defined financial measures, which reflect the company’s internal approach to analyzing its performance and which are also disclosed externally. These measures allow key decision makers at SoftwareOne to manage the company and make investment decisions. The company believes that such measures are also frequently used by external stakeholders such as sell-side research analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate peers in the same industry.

Non-IFRS financial measures and Group key performance indicators (KPIs)

The Group presents non-IFRS financial measures used by management to monitor the company’s performance, which may be helpful to external stakeholders in evaluating SoftwareOne’s financial results compared to industry peers. They include the following:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the underlying earnings before net financial items, tax, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for items affecting comparability in operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as the profit/(loss) for the period, adjusted for items impacting comparability in operating expenses and net finance income/(expenses) as well as the related tax impact.

Contribution margin is defined as revenue net of third-party service delivery costs and directly attributable internal delivery costs.

Growth at constant currencies is defined as the change between two periods presented on a constant currency basis for comparability purposes and to assess the group’s underlying performance. Period profit and loss figures are translated from the subsidiaries’ respective local currencies into Swiss francs at the applicable average exchange rate of the prior-year period. This calculation is based on the underlying management accounts.

Like-for-Like combined figures are based on historical like-for-like financials as if the acquisition of Crayon had been completed on 1 January 2024.

Net debt/(cash)comprises group bank overdrafts, other current and non-current financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets.

Net working capital is defined as the group’s trade receivables, current other receivables, prepayments and contract assets minus trade payables, current other payables and accrued expenses and contract liabilities.

2025 RESULTS DOCUMENTS

The 2025 results documents can be found on SoftwareOne’s website in the Results Center .

CALL FOR INVESTORS, ANALYSTS AND THE MEDIA

A webcast for investors, analysts and the media with Melissa Mulholland, Co-CEO, Raphael Erb, Co-CEO and Hanspeter Schraner, CFO, will be held today at 9.00 CEST and may be joined via the link Audio webcast.

If you wish to actively participate in the Q&A session or are unable to join via the webcast, you may call the following numbers, 10 – 15 minutes before conference start

Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Other international numbers available here.

The webcast will be archived and a digital playback will be available approximately two hours after the event in the Results centre.

CORPORATE CALENDAR

2025 Annual Report

31 March 2026 Q1 2026 Trading update 12 May 2026 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) 22 May 2026 Capital Markets Day 9 June 2026 2026 Half-year results and 2026 Half-year Report 26 August 2026 Q3 2026 Trading update 11 November 2026

CONTACT

Kjell Arne Hansen, Investor Relations

Tel. +47 95 04 03 72, kjell.hansen@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 13,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON.

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1] Based on like-for-like historical financials as if the acquisition of Crayon had been completed on 1 January 2024.

[2] Includes PPA amortization (including impairments, if applicable) of CHF 26.7 million and CHF 14.0 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

[3] Relates to overdue receivables over 180 days outstanding and under legal dispute, with success rate of collection by SoftwareOne taken down to zero.