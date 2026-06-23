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23.06.2026 19:26:23
SpaceX Is Pulling Back. These 3 Stocks Are the Biggest Beneficiaries.
Many space stocks soared before SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public on June 12. But after SpaceX's IPO, many of those stocks gave up their gains. Some investors likely took profits in those smaller space stocks and chased SpaceX's post-IPO rally instead. SpaceX listed its IPO shares at $135, and its stock started trading at $150 before setting a record high of $225.64 on June 16. At its peak, its market cap hit $2.66 trillion -- or 142 times its 2025 revenue of $18.7 billion -- and sucked the oxygen out of the rest of the space sector. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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