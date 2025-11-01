Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
01.11.2025 10:39:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Nebius Group Next?
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a high-flying name in the stock market. The tech stock is up 347% in 2025, and up more than 500% since the company was restored to the Nasdaq on Oct. 21, 2024. Nebius hit all-time highs this October and is trading higher than it did under its previous name, Yandex N.V. It is deeply engaged with the exploding world of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and data center expansion, so there's a lot of momentum behind the company right now.Should investors anticipate a stock split for Nebius Group? After all, such a transaction can make an expensive stock more affordable for retail investors, and more attractive to anyone who wants to trade options on the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
