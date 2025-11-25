Straumann Group outlines its mid-term growth strategy to accelerate market shares, strengthen profitability and increase cash generation

Strong delivery since 2021: strong 16.2% CAGR organic revenue growth and 32.4% core EBIT margin at constant FX 2021 confirms sustained market outperformance; 9% revenue growth CAGR and EBIT margin at 26% as reported.

strong 16.2% CAGR organic revenue growth and 32.4% core EBIT margin at constant FX 2021 confirms sustained market outperformance; 9% revenue growth CAGR and EBIT margin at 26% as reported. Well defined playbook for growth: leveraging the powerful combination of leading innovations and advanced digital workflows to make treatments more predictable, faster and more efficient, delivering superior outcomes for customers and patients.

leveraging the powerful combination of leading innovations and advanced digital workflows to make treatments more predictable, faster and more efficient, delivering superior outcomes for customers and patients. The Straumann ecosystem, orchestrated by the AXS platform: a cloud-based platform that seamlessly connects all Straumann solutions and unlocks growth across key business segments. It delivers key services for clinicians and dental laboratories, while supporting the scaling efforts of dental service organizations.

a cloud-based platform that seamlessly connects all Straumann solutions and unlocks growth across key business segments. It delivers key services for clinicians and dental laboratories, while supporting the scaling efforts of dental service organizations. Expanding market share across all businesses and customer segments: continued share gains in implantology through a multi-brand strategy, a repositioning of orthodontics for scale and substantial prosthetic growth potential enabled by new and differentiated advanced dental digital technologies.

continued share gains in implantology through a multi-brand strategy, a repositioning of orthodontics for scale and substantial prosthetic growth potential enabled by new and differentiated advanced dental digital technologies. High-performance culture as a strategic asset: engagement score of 82 (top decile globally) supported by strong leadership, talent development and organizational excellence.

engagement score of 82 (top decile globally) supported by strong leadership, talent development and organizational excellence. Translating growth into cash: efficiency programs across the entire organization as well as Capex and working capital management initiatives drive rising profitability and higher free cash flow conversion through 2030.

efficiency programs across the entire organization as well as Capex and working capital management initiatives drive rising profitability and higher free cash flow conversion through 2030. Financial ambition 2030: revenue growth at around 10% CAGR and average profitability increase by 40 to 50 bps core EBIT margin p.a. for 2026-2030 at constant FX.

Basel, 25 November 2025: At its Capital Markets Day today, Straumann Group presented its next strategic phase towards 2030. Building on the strong foundation and track record laid since 2021, the company has significantly advanced its digital ecosystem leveraging a strong innovation pipeline. As dentistry becomes increasingly digital, Straumann Group is addressing a critical customer need: predictable, efficient and seamless treatment workflows that reduce complexity, save time and improve outcomes for clinicians and patients. With its expanding digital ecosystem and leading innovation track record, supported by a high-performance culture, Straumann Group aims to continue its growth trajectory, strengthen profitability and unlock higher cash generation.

Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Over the past years, we have not only delivered on our ambition but also built something truly distinctive: a growth platform that connects advanced innovations with seamless, data-driven workflows through our Straumann AXS digital platform and the ecosystem around it. We are transforming Straumann Group from a product- to a service-led organization, creating an integrated experience that makes dentistry more predictable, more efficient and more rewarding for professionals and patients. In addition to leading product innovation, this ecosystem is the foundation for our next strategic phase. Thanks to the passion and entrepreneurial mindset of our people, we are ready to unlock the next wave of growth and go beyond in shaping the future of dentistry.”

Straumann AXS – A unique platform and ecosystem to unlock growth

Over the years, Straumann Group has significantly invested into its digital ecosystem and innovation pipeline, strengthening its leadership across implants, and posting strong progress in orthodontics and prosthetics. At the center of this ecosystem is Straumann AXS, the Group’s digital platform, which is the backbone that connects customers through seamless, data-driven treatment workflows and supports an integrated clinical experience. Straumann AXS, an open cloud-based platform, is the central hub of the ecosystem, bringing customers into a single, secure and compliant data-driven environment and ensuring a cohesive clinical journey end to end. Every single treatment starts with a scan. The SIRIOS intraoral scanners provide direct access to the Straumann AXS platform and guides clinicians through diagnosis, planning and treatment. By linking hardware, software and services into one connected environment, Straumann AXS creates a scalable platform that enhances clinical efficiency, improves customer experience and opens adjacent growth opportunities within and beyond the Straumann Group’s portfolio.

Implantology – Expanding growth leadership in innovation and multi-brand strategy

The implantology business remains the cornerstone of Straumann Group’s performance, with the company holding around 35% global market share and significant untapped potential in a market with roughly 220 million potential patients who need and can afford an implant treatment, with only 16 million being treated per year. In the premium segment, Straumann iEXCEL, Straumann Group’s high-performance implant system for unique clinical capabilities and flexibility, has already surpassed one million implants sold and represent 20% of Straumann premium implant business. It reflects the strong clinician adoption and the clinical strength of the Group’s innovation premium pipeline. In the value segment, our challenger brands are accelerating growth by expanding access to quality implant dentistry in underpenetrated markets via geographical expansion. The multi-brand strategy also enables the Group to serve different clinical preferences of diverse customer groups. Digital tools, education programs and workflow solutions support clinicians across these brands, accelerate our implant businesses growth and help expand share of business. Digital tools, education programs and workflow solutions support clinicians across these brands, accelerate growth in our implant businesses, and help expand our share of business.

Orthodontics – Transforming ClearCorrect to become a global leader

Orthodontics is one of the most underpenetrated segments in dentistry, representing a CHF 4.7 billion global market with an expected average growth rate of around 10%. With ClearCorrect, Straumann Group has built a very competitive value proposition, supported by a digital platform that integrates AI-driven treatment planning, manufacturing at scale and remote patient monitoring. The partnership with Smartee provides regional manufacturing agility, new technologies and significantly improves cost efficiency, while the partnership with DentalMonitoring enhances clinical precision and patient compliance through AI-based remote care. This combination of clinical excellence, digital intelligence and scale positions ClearCorrect well in its ambition to become the preferred partner for general practitioners in orthodontics.

Prosthetics – Disrupting the digital chairside workflow

Prosthetics is a CHF 6 billion global market that is still largely manual and fragmented, offering significant potential for digital adoption. Straumann Group is an innovator in this segment by integrating prosthetic workflows into its digital ecosystem. Intraoral scanners such as SIRIOS X3 serve as the entry point into the Straumann AXS platform, enabling seamless diagnosis, planning and design. Together with the MIDAS 3D printing technology, SIRIOS X3 enables a unique, fully integrated chairside workflow that connects scanning, design and production in one continuous process. Digital solutions like UNIQ accelerate the design and fabrication of restorations, reducing complexity and improving resource management for labs. By combining hardware, software and consumables into one connected system, Straumann Group unlocks adjacent growth opportunities and strengthens its leadership in digital dentistry.

People – High-performance culture driving performance

In an environment that is changing faster than ever, Straumann Group’s culture remains one of its strongest competitive advantages. With an employee engagement score of 82, the Group’s player-learner mindset fosters ownership, adaptability and a continuous drive to improve. To stay ahead, Straumann Group is building the capabilities needed for the future, including digital fluency, cross-functional collaboration and consultative customer engagement. Leadership and talent development programs strengthen the pipeline and ensure that teams can navigate complexity and seize new opportunities. This combination of culture, skills and leadership readiness supports the Group’s ability to grow, innovate and remain resilient in a rapidly evolving industry.

Finance – Translating growth to profitability to cash to invest in future growth

Straumann Group is entering into its next strategic phase with a strong balance sheet and clear operational levers to turn growth into cash. The company aims to unlock growth through its playbook of innovation and digitalization, whilst actively managing headwinds on gross profit driven by portfolio, geographic and customer mix. Mitigating levers include the expansion of the implant manufacturing footprint in China – which also enhances natural currency hedging – efficiency gains from ongoing production improvements, strengthened orthodontic partnerships to support profitability, and continued operational excellence. Improved supply chain processes, procurement initiatives and shared services further reduce complexity and operating costs, supported by lower capex requirements and more focused working-capital management.

Together, these measures will support EBIT growth and increase Free Cash Flow conversion by 2030, ensuring the Group’s ability to reinvest into innovation, growth and shareholder returns.

Financial ambition for 2030

With its next strategic phase, Straumann Group is planning to deliver revenue growth at around 10% CAGR and average profitability increase by 40 to 50 bps core EBIT margin p.a. for 2026–2030 at constant FX.

