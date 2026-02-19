Zug Estate b Aktie
Strong annual result for the Zug Estates Group
Zug Estates achieved a very pleasing operating result in the 2025 financial year. The economic environment was less favourable than in the previous year, and demand for rental space was slightly weaker overall. Nevertheless, the letting situation continued to develop positively in 2025, thanks to the high-quality portfolio focused on attractive, well-connected locations. The vacancy rate remained at a very low level and property income increased again. Revenue and profitability also grew in the hotel & catering segment.
Demand for attractive properties rose significantly in the first half of 2025 and remained very high in the second half of the year. This was reflected in the property valuations and led to a significant revaluation gain compared with the previous year. Interest rate cuts by the Swiss National Bank, geopolitical uncertainty and institutional investors seeking stable investments were the main drivers of this development.
The strong operating result led to a pleasing increase in net income and in net income excluding revaluation and special effects. Net income went up by CHF 26.5 million or 45.1% from CHF 58.7 million to CHF 85.2 million as a result of operating performance and positive revaluation effects. Adjusted for revaluation and special effects, net income rose by CHF 2.3 million (6.3%) from CHF 36.9 million to CHF 39.2 million.
Operational improvements in all areas
Income in the hotel & catering segment was also up, increasing by CHF 0.6 million (3.8%) from CHF 15.5 million to CHF 16.1 million. In the accommodation segment, we continued to see strong demand for our serviced apartments. For our two hotels, we recorded a decrease in revenue from some major business customers. However, this was more than offset by the successful establishment and expansion of new customer relationships, which resulted in a more diversified customer base. Demand at the redsigned restaurant aigu also developed positively and led to a significant increase in sales. This meant that the lower revenue of the Secret Garden restaurant, which is now available exclusively for private events, could be offset and the revenue in the catering sector maintained at the previous year’s level. Gross operating profit (GOP) increased from 39.3% to 41.1%.
As a result, the operating income of the entire group went up by CHF 2.7 million (3.0%) from CHF 88.8 million to CHF 91.5 million.
A higher proportion of major cyclical maintenance work compared with the previous year prompted a rise in property expenses by CHF 0.7 million (8.7%) to CHF 9.0 million (previous year: CHF 8.3 million).
Operating income before depreciation and revaluation increased by CHF 2.4 million (4.4%) from CHF 56.1 million to CHF 58.5 million.
As at 30 June 2025, Zug Estates had its property portfolio valued for the first time by independent valuation expert Jones Lang LaSalle AG (JLL). On a full-year basis, a revaluation gain of CHF 52.2 million was recorded, compared with CHF 24.8 million in the previous year, representing an increase of CHF 27.4 million. The revaluation gain corresponded to around 2.8% of the portfolio value of all investment properties as at 31 December 2025 and resulted from market value adjustments of both the investment properties and the investment properties under construction.
The operational improvements coupled with the revaluation effects resulted in a substantial increase in EBIT of CHF 30.7 million (40.0%) from CHF 76.8 million to CHF 107.5 million.
The financial result rose by CHF 0.3 million (3.0%) from CHF 10.2 million to CHF 10.5 million. A green bond with a very attractive coupon of 0.1% matured at the beginning of the fourth quarter and was replaced by another green bond with a coupon of 1.25% and a term of seven years.
Portfolio value increased by investments and a high revaluation result
Real estate portfolio almost fully let
Most of the contracts were for office and retail space in Zug. With Decathlon, Bäckerei Hotz Rust and Nespresso, three attractive new tenants were acquired for the Metalli shopping mall. In addition, a rental contract was signed for Switzerland’s first hologram zoo, which opened at the Metalli site in December 2025.
Construction work on S43/45 project progressing according to plan
The two buildings will create a total of around 15’100m2 of office and education space and 1’100m2 of residential space for student living. With the conclusion of the long-term rental agreement for 6’000m2 with XUND, a healthcare training centre for Central Switzerland, around 40% of the office and education space has been let. In August 2025, a rental contract was also signed with the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts for the entire student residential space.
Political approval process for Metalli living space progressing
With the Metalli living space project, Zug Estates aims to bring the Metalli area up to date and create urgently needed living space in this central location in the city of Zug. 160 new residential units will be created, of which 130 will be new additions and 64 will be in the lower price segment (affordable housing). The connection to the railway station will be improved by the significantly enlarged and landscaped Metalliplatz square, while a public, park-like roof terrace will provide a new space where people can meet and spend time at their leisure. Despite the considerably higher level of utilisation and the addition of new outdoor spaces, the changes to the existing buildings are modest: 85% of the building structure within the development plan, as well as distinctive elements such as the covered shopping arcade and the glass-covered inner courtyard, will be retained. Zug Estates is convinced that this will make a valuable contribution to a high-quality further development of the city of Zug.
Sustainability Report 2025
In addition, Garden Park Zug AG, which operates the Park Hotel (including the aigu restaurant) and the City Garden hotel, was awarded the ‘ibex fairstay GOLD’ and ‘Swisstainable Level III – leading’ sustainability certificates in 2025. The certifications reflect a fully integrated approach to sustainable operations and confirm Garden Park Zug AG’s broad commitment to the environment, quality and social responsibility.
Solid equity ratio
The proportion of unsecured financing in interest-bearing debt could be raised slightly from 45.5% to 46.1%. The extension of a green bond maturing in the reporting period with a new seven-year green bond increased the average maturity of the interest-bearing debt slightly from 3.6 years to 3.7 years and led to a modest rise in the average interest rate from 1.5% to 1.6%.
The already solid equity ratio climbed from 56.1% to 57.1% in the reporting period.
Increased dividend
Based on the good operating result, the Board of Directors will propose to the general meeting of shareholders that the dividend be increased by 4.3%, from CHF 4.70 to CHF 4.90 per series A registered share and from CHF 47.00 to CHF 49.00 per series B registered share.
Outlook for 2026
In the hotel & catering segment, we anticipate stable revenues but expect a slightly lower GOP due to a marginally higher cost base.
Assuming the interest rate environment remains favourable, we expect net income excluding revaluation and special effects in 2026 to remain at the previous year’s level.
Reporting date: 19 February 2026
Please register for the conference via the following link. We look forward to you joining us. https://zugestates.ch/en/conference-for-analysts-and-media
