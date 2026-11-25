mobilezone Aktie
WKN DE: A14R33 / ISIN: CH0276837694
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25.11.2026 10:00:03
Sustainability report from mobilezone awarded top rating «Excellence»
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mobilezone holding ag
/ Key word(s): ESG
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz, 25 November 2026
mobilezone was named a «Leading Company» at the EUPD Group’s Transparency Award ESG Reporting 2026. Its 2025 sustainability report achieved the highest rating category, «Excellence». The transparency and traceability of the reporting and the quality of the sustainability information presented were rated particularly highly.
mobilezone continuously develops its sustainability reporting with the aim of presenting its sustainability activities and progress to its stakeholders in a transparent and traceable manner. The 2025 sustainability report was the first to be aligned with the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).
Cita Born, Senior Manager ESG at mobilezone, says: «We are delighted to receive this award. It reinforces our commitment to continuously developing both our sustainability initiatives and our transparent reporting on the progress we make.»
The award was presented at the ESG Summit during the European Sustainability Week in Bonn.
Through the Transparency Award ESG Reporting, the EUPD Group recognises companies that stand out for their transparent and well-substantiated ESG reporting. The assessment is based on the Transparency Evaluation Standard ESG Reporting (TESER) and covers five areas: Transparency, Environmental, Social, Governance and Regulatory Landscape. Depending on the assessment results, the reports examined are assigned to the categories «Development», «Advanced» or «Excellence».
Contact for analysts, investors and media professionals
Pascal Boll
About mobilezone
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2441484
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2441484 25.11.2026 CET/CEST
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