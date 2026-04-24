Synopsys Aktie
WKN: 883703 / ISIN: US8716071076
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24.04.2026 16:24:55
Synopsys Stock Rises 7%
(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) shares surged 6.87 percent to $488.23, up $31.38 on Friday, likely driven by positive reaction to yesterday's announcement on its expanded collaboration with Atomera Incorporated to advance gallium nitride device modeling for next-generation semiconductor applications.
The stock is currently trading at $488.23, compared to a previous close of $456.85 on the Nasdaq. It reached an intraday high of $494.88 and a low of $469.19, with trading volume of 625,581 shares.
The collaboration builds on the companies' longstanding relationship and focuses on enhancing GaN TCAD simulations using Synopsys' Sentaurus tools and Atomera's MSTcad technology. The initiative aims to improve the design and efficiency of RF and power semiconductor devices, a key growth area driven by demand in AI, communications, and power electronics.
The stock's 52-week range is $376.18 to $651.73.
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