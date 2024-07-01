T-Mobile Brings Home the Golds in Latest Third-Party Report

The Un-Carrier is bringing home some early wins as the most decorated 5G network in the country. Even the athletes headed to Paris are (probably) jealous of all our golds! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it ranked first for all overall network experience metrics in Opensignal’s latest USA Mobile Network Experience report. And in typical magenta fashion, T-Mobile also earned additional top podium spots for 5G wins with the fastest 5G download speeds, best 5G coverage experience, and best 5G availability.

Overall Experience Wins:

Download Speed Experience: The Un-carrier is freaky fast, like 100m dash fast, over 3x faster than Verizon and more than 2.7x faster than AT&T.

Upload Speed Experience: When your favorite gymnast sticks the perfect landing and you need to post the hype in real time, T-Mobile has got your back with upload speeds more than 1.5x faster than Verizon and over 2x faster than AT&T.

Consistent Quality: T-Mobile customers enjoy the most consistent quality network experience.

Video Experience: T-Mobile customers streaming content on the go have the best experience.

Live Video Experience: T-Mobile customers streaming live content (like the upcoming summer games) have the best experience.

Games Experience: T-Mobile customers practicing their esports skills on the go have the best experience, with more reactive feedback and faster response times.

5G Experience Wins:

5G Download Speed: T-Mobile 5G performs at champion level speeds more than 1.5x faster than Verizon and AT&T.

5G Availability: Fast speeds mean nothing if you can’t access the network responsible for making it happen. T-Mobile 5G users spend more than 8x the time connected to 5G than Verizon users and over 5x more than those on AT&T.

5G Coverage Experience: Work, home, school and the fun places in-between, T-Mobile customers have the best 5G coverage experience in the places that matter most to them.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

Opensignal Awards: USA: Mobile Network Experience report July 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period March 1 – May 29, 2024. © 2024 Opensignal Limited. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

