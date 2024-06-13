Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 22:10:00

T-Mobile Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) ("T-Mobile” or "the Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board”) has declared a cash dividend of $0.65 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 30, 2024.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile USmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu T-Mobile USmehr Analysen

28.05.24 T-Mobile US Buy UBS AG
28.05.24 T-Mobile US Outperform Bernstein Research
29.04.24 T-Mobile US Kaufen DZ BANK
26.04.24 T-Mobile US Buy UBS AG
26.04.24 T-Mobile US Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile US 163,14 0,32% T-Mobile US

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 18.000 Punkte -- US-Indizes in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es ebenfalls abwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen