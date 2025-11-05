T-Mobile US Aktie
WKN DE: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040
|
05.11.2025 16:33:24
T-Mobile Expands Text To 911 Service To Anyone With Compatible Phone
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Wednesday announced that anyone with a compatible phone can sign up to use T-Mobile Text to 911 through satellite in the 500,000 square miles of the U.S., starting today.
For T-Mobile customers, T-Satellite including messaging, Text to 911, data and location services, among others, is included with Go5G Next and Experience Beyond plans, plus T-Priority and SuperMobile.
T-Satellite with all its services can also be added a la carte to any other T-Mobile plan for $10/month.
Meanwhile, non T-Mobile customers can purchase T-Satellite a la carte for $10/month.
Currently, TMUS is trading at $204.68, down 0.78 percent on the Nasdaq.
