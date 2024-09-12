T-Mobile Hometown Grants Reach 25 New Communities, Bringing the Grand Total to Over $14 Million in Funding

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced its latest 25 Hometown Grant recipients, who will each receive up to $50,000 in funding from T-Mobile to kickstart local development projects that enhance and strengthen their communities.

The Un-carrier has provided more than $14 million in Hometown Grants to 325 communities across 47 states since kicking off its five-year commitment to small towns and rural communities in April 2021. To date, Hometown Grants has created more than 86,000 volunteer hours, rallying people to come together and uplift their towns.

Here are the next 25 Hometown Grant recipients and their projects:

Montevallo, Ala.: Install sensory playground equipment with accessible parking at the Grainger Community Counseling and Wellness Clinic, providing an additional amenity to community residents in rural Alabama seeking free mental health services.

Install sensory playground equipment with accessible parking at the Grainger Community Counseling and Wellness Clinic, providing an additional amenity to community residents in rural Alabama seeking free mental health services. Safford, Ariz.: Renovate the Intermountain Centers for Human Development, Safford Community Partners’ site, including creating an inclusive lobby for patients suffering from mental health needs as well as a new space for in-person counselling sessions, which will provide life-impacting services regardless of financial or life circumstances.

Renovate the Intermountain Centers for Human Development, Safford Community Partners’ site, including creating an inclusive lobby for patients suffering from mental health needs as well as a new space for in-person counselling sessions, which will provide life-impacting services regardless of financial or life circumstances. Fort Bragg, Calif.: Revitalize the historic Fort Building for use as the Tribal Learning Center to increase community awareness and visibility of the heritage and contemporary culture of the local Pomo communities.

Revitalize the historic Fort Building for use as the Tribal Learning Center to increase community awareness and visibility of the heritage and contemporary culture of the local Pomo communities. Hoopeston, Ill.: Complete the Lorraine Theatre restoration project by purchasing the last of equipment needed to bring back "First Run" movie screenings, providing a variety of affordable entertainment to a community that couldn't experience otherwise.

Complete the Lorraine Theatre restoration project by purchasing the last of equipment needed to bring back "First Run" movie screenings, providing a variety of affordable entertainment to a community that couldn't experience otherwise. Plainfield, Ill.: Rehabilitate the Turner-Mottinger House at Quality Hill, home to the Underground Railroad station in 1833 as well as one of Plainfield’s first founders, reflecting 1842-1847 era, to incorporate an exhibit identifying changing race relations in the Plainfield community.

Rehabilitate the Turner-Mottinger House at Quality Hill, home to the Underground Railroad station in 1833 as well as one of Plainfield’s first founders, reflecting 1842-1847 era, to incorporate an exhibit identifying changing race relations in the Plainfield community. Hutchinson, Kan.: Preserve Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre by repairing water pooling and masonry damage issues to ensure the structural integrity and longevity of the cultural landmark and enhance community pride.

Preserve Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre by repairing water pooling and masonry damage issues to ensure the structural integrity and longevity of the cultural landmark and enhance community pride. Junction City, Kan.: Beautify three alleyways in downtown Junction City, adding art, outdoor furniture, safety barricades and lighting to provide new opportunities for social interaction and play in the community.

Beautify three alleyways in downtown Junction City, adding art, outdoor furniture, safety barricades and lighting to provide new opportunities for social interaction and play in the community. Berea, Ky.: Install shade structures at the Berea Ballpark Complex, improving the comfort and safety for players and spectators visiting the complex.

Install shade structures at the Berea Ballpark Complex, improving the comfort and safety for players and spectators visiting the complex. Pittsfield, Maine: Revitalize and reopen the Reuse Center by performing renovations to the building which is closed from torrential wind and rainstorms; and adding public space inside and outside for a small Senior Center to honor the seniors who operate and meet at the facility.

Revitalize and reopen the Reuse Center by performing renovations to the building which is closed from torrential wind and rainstorms; and adding public space inside and outside for a small Senior Center to honor the seniors who operate and meet at the facility. Granite Falls, Minn.: Complete the renovation of The YES! House in a historic Granite Falls Main Street building to foster community connection, promote artist-led solutions to community challenges, support active civic engagement, and grow local creative, economic, and social capital.

Complete the renovation of The YES! House in a historic Granite Falls Main Street building to foster community connection, promote artist-led solutions to community challenges, support active civic engagement, and grow local creative, economic, and social capital. Clarksdale, Miss.: Revitalize the area in front of J's Grocery in Clarksdale with a mural, outdoor furniture, bike racks, sunshades, planters, life-size games, pedestrian safety modifications, and an activation space to support healthy food purchases while fostering community connections and creative expression.

Revitalize the area in front of J's Grocery in Clarksdale with a mural, outdoor furniture, bike racks, sunshades, planters, life-size games, pedestrian safety modifications, and an activation space to support healthy food purchases while fostering community connections and creative expression. Henderson, N.C.: Purchase a vehicle to reach more remote communities, expanding the HUBZone Technology Initiative: collecting donated tech equipment and converting it to Chromebooks for individuals who need them for professional or educational advancement.

Purchase a vehicle to reach more remote communities, expanding the HUBZone Technology Initiative: collecting donated tech equipment and converting it to Chromebooks for individuals who need them for professional or educational advancement. Goffstown, N.H.: Build permanent ADA-compliant restroom facilities at the Goffstown Junior Baseball Field, enhancing the experience of all spectators, fans and volunteers.

Build permanent ADA-compliant restroom facilities at the Goffstown Junior Baseball Field, enhancing the experience of all spectators, fans and volunteers. Allentown, N.J.: Launch Unity Kitchen to ensure seniors have access to nutritious food, promote good health, improve quality of life and foster community engagement.

Launch Unity Kitchen to ensure seniors have access to nutritious food, promote good health, improve quality of life and foster community engagement. Stanhope, N.J.: Renovate Lenape Valley Regional High School’s district auditorium, including updates to the sound system and stage area, to continue to host functions and districtwide events.

Renovate Lenape Valley Regional High School’s district auditorium, including updates to the sound system and stage area, to continue to host functions and districtwide events. Bath, N.Y.: Upgrade Pulteney Park’s electrical infrastructure, providing a dedicated event space that will bring the community together and promote residential and business growth.

Upgrade Pulteney Park’s electrical infrastructure, providing a dedicated event space that will bring the community together and promote residential and business growth. Columbiana, Ohio: Launch the Garden of Eatin', an inclusive community space offering art, dining, entertainment, and small business growth for the entire community, created by students participating in Columbiana High School’s Creative Entrepreneurship Class.

Launch the Garden of Eatin', an inclusive community space offering art, dining, entertainment, and small business growth for the entire community, created by students participating in Columbiana High School’s Creative Entrepreneurship Class. Wooster, Ohio: Revitalize the downtown Lyric Theater into an inclusive community space, adding a family restroom and ADA-compliant infrastructure such as a hallway ramp, audio headsets and closed-captioning equipment to serve Wayne County's residents with disabilities.

Revitalize the downtown Lyric Theater into an inclusive community space, adding a family restroom and ADA-compliant infrastructure such as a hallway ramp, audio headsets and closed-captioning equipment to serve Wayne County's residents with disabilities. Madras, Ore.: Help Trust for Public Land transform the outdated 2.55-acre schoolyard at Madras Elementary School into an inviting accessible park open to everyone outside of school hours, serving the community and the town’s multi-generational residents.

Help Trust for Public Land transform the outdated 2.55-acre schoolyard at Madras Elementary School into an inviting accessible park open to everyone outside of school hours, serving the community and the town’s multi-generational residents. Brownsville, Tenn.: Create Downtown Art in The Alley, a collection of outdoor public art murals highlighting the musical and cultural heritage of the area.

Create Downtown Art in The Alley, a collection of outdoor public art murals highlighting the musical and cultural heritage of the area. Shelbyville, Tenn.: Renovate an unused courtyard in Shelbyville's town square into a vibrant space for recreational activities to foster local connections, support small businesses, create a family-friendly environment and enhance community well-being and engagement.

Renovate an unused courtyard in Shelbyville's town square into a vibrant space for recreational activities to foster local connections, support small businesses, create a family-friendly environment and enhance community well-being and engagement. Hurricane, Utah: Build a Veterans Memorial Park to recognize community members who have served across military branches.

Build a Veterans Memorial Park to recognize community members who have served across military branches. Vernal, Utah: Create a new festive public gathering space in historic downtown, including a dinosaur-shade structure to support businesses and build community connections.

Create a new festive public gathering space in historic downtown, including a dinosaur-shade structure to support businesses and build community connections. Stanwood, Wash.: Construct an outdoor learning space for the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano’s youth programs, including a new garden space and amphitheater for events, presenters and performances.

Construct an outdoor learning space for the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano’s youth programs, including a new garden space and amphitheater for events, presenters and performances. Osceola, Wis.: Build Osceola Skatepark, a dedicated public space for action sports enthusiasts of all ages that encourages physical and mental wellbeing through recreation, self-expression and community.

To select Hometown Grant recipients, T-Mobile partners with Main Street America to oversee the grant program and assess applications based on their level of detail, community impact, feasibility and other considerations. Learn more about Main Street America’s work to advance shared prosperity, create resilient economies and improve quality of life here.

T-Mobile's Hometown Grants commitment goes beyond community development programs. The Un-carrier has awarded more than $3 million to small businesses through Hometown Grants to support projects like revitalizing farmers markets, launching business incubators and improving main streets.

In addition, initiatives like Project 10Million offer internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to eligible student households to help close the digital divide and Friday Night 5G Lights is a competition currently underway to give a $2 million football field makeover to one deserving small town high school. Entries for Friday Night 5G Lights are open until September 20. For more information and how to enter, visit www.FridayNight5GLights.com.

As the country’s largest and fastest 5G network, T-Mobile is all in on making sure that no community, big or small, gets left behind. Plus, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Business Internet give homes and businesses across the country access to reliable and affordable broadband options.

For more information about T-Mobile's commitment to small towns, visit www.t-mobile.com/hometowngrants. And to see how Hometown Grants are creating change, go here.

