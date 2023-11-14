T-Mobile is Unwrapping Black Friday Deals Early. Score the Latest Tech Free!

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What’s the news: Now’s the chance to get major deals from T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) on the latest tech from leading brands. The Un-carrier has an offer for everyone on your list from free smartphones to free smartwatches and even an all-in-one tech bundle for holiday shopping done early.

Why it matters: These days, staying connected to your faves and getting the most bang for your buck is more important than ever — and at T-Mobile you can get both, JUST for being an Un-carrier customer. New and existing customers score with major deals on the latest tech and plans packed with perks including Apple TV+ on Us, Netflix on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free high-speed data abroad and more that add up to over $270 in added value every single month for 2+ lines on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next…and that’s all on top of the nation’s most awarded 5G network. Check out how T-Mobile plans stack up to the Carriers here.

Who it’s for: Everyone on your gift list … and you.

Check out these Un-carrier deals that absolutely sleigh for new and existing customers, including businesses, all available November 16:

The Ultimate Bundle

Free smartphone, free smartwatch and free earbuds across leading brands like Samsung, Google Pixel and more when combining offers. For example, new and existing customers can get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next, free Samsung Galaxy Watch6 when adding a watch line (both with 24 monthly bill credits, plus sales tax) and T-Mobile will throw in a free Samsung Buds2 via rebate with a virtual Mastercard to top it all off. That’s a holiday savings of over $1,300!

Four Lines for $100

One of T-Mobile’s most popular deals is back for the holidays: Get 4 voice lines for only $100/month on Essentials or Business Unlimited Select with AutoPay and eligible payment. That’s a savings of $480/year compared to the Carriers on similar plans with four lines. For more details, head here.

Free Phones

Free Samsung Galaxy S23 (or $800 off any other Samsung Galaxy S23 series) when adding a line OR trading in an eligible device on Go5G Next/Go5G Plus.

Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, or motorola razr+ (or $1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Google Pixel Fold) when adding a line OR trading in an eligible device on Go5G Next/Go5G Plus.

Free REVVL 6x PRO 5G or REVVL 6x 5G when adding a line on most plans OR a free REVVL 6x 5G or REVVL 6x PRO 5G for just $50 with any condition trade-in on all plans. Check out other free phone deals across all plans here.

…all offers with 24 monthly bill credits, plus sales tax.

Free Watches

Free Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm when adding a watch line.

Free Google Pixel Watch or 50% off Google Pixel Watch 2, each when adding a watch line.

Free SyncUP KIDS Watch when adding a watch line, plus a free 3-pack of watch bands when picking one up in a T-Mobile store, while supplies last. Plus, new feature alert: video-calling will now be available this Friday! Just update to the latest app version to check it out.

…all offers with 24 monthly bill credits, plus sales tax.

Accessories

Up to $150 off select JBL products.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 for JUST $179.99 and $0 down, plus it’s a T-Mobile exclusive. That’s a savings of over $300.

Save 25% when purchasing three or more qualifying accessories online, including charging products, screen protectors and cases.

Holy freaking offers, right? With so many deals to choose from, know that no matter what 5G device you choose, all come with the power to light up America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.

Plus, unlike Carrier customers who are locked down by three-year device contracts if they want to keep their free phone deals, T-Mobile customers — including business — are upgrade-ready every year on Go5G Next or every two years on Go5G Plus and always get the same great device deals as new customers now and in the future, guaranteed.

Spreading joy with business bundles

T-Mobile has holiday bundles to bring business customers savings, too! When business customers add a line on Go5G Business Next or Go5G Business Plus they can pick up a Samsung bundle and save nearly $1,400 for a Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Tab A7 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm. Or they can save nearly $900 when getting a Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel Watch, plus also get Square payment processing credits on the first $3,000 in transactions.

Plus, T-Mobile can help businesses save on the devices they need to run smoothly and productively with these offers:

Free Samsung Galaxy S23 when trading in an eligible device on a Go5G Business Next/Go5G Business Plus plan.

Free Samsung Galaxy S23+ when switching to T-Mobile on an eligible Business Unlimited plan.

Free Samsung Tab A7 Lite tablet with a new Business Unlimited tablet plan.

Free Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm when adding a watch line.

Free Google Pixel 8 or Google Pixel 8 Pro when switching to T-Mobile and adding a new line of service on Go5G Business Next/Go5G Business Plus OR an eligible Business Unlimited plan.

Google Pixel Watch free with recurring device credits.

And, T-Mobile is the only place businesses can get free Square payment processing credits on the first $3,000 in transactions when they get a Google Pixel.

…all offers with 24 monthly bill credits, plus sales tax.

And T-Mobile Business plans are a gift that keeps giving all year long. With perks like premium business travel benefits valued at over $400 and solutions like Secure Wi-Fi and Microsoft 365 on Us included with our best plans, T-Mobile makes it easier than ever for business customers to save money and work from virtually anywhere.

Get Merry with Metro

Celebrate the holidays without the yada yada! As the prepaid leader, Metro by T-Mobile is delivering deals full of serious cheer beginning November 16:

Home Internet

Lock in T-Mobile 5G Home Internet for Metro for only $20 per month with AutoPay if you qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Just pay $25 your first month.

Free Samsung Phones and Tablet

Free Samsung S23 FE when visiting a Metro store and bringing over your number - for a super limited time! That’s a savings of $600!

4 lines of Unlimited 5G for $100 and up to 4 FREE Samsung Galaxy A14 5G phones when bringing over your number and joining Metro.

Free Samsung A54 5G when bringing over your number and joining Metro. That’s a savings of $469.

Free Galaxy Tab A7L out the door when current Metro customers add a new tablet rate plan. New customers can also get the A7L Tab FREE with a virtual prepaid Mastercard after the third monthly payment, just $99 in-store.

One Line for $25

Snag one-line unlimited 5G data for the low price of $25 a month when you bring your phone and number to Metro. Pay $30 for the first month and $25 every month after with AutoPay. Check it out here starting November 16.

motorola razr

motorola razr for only $99.99 (the lowest price in prepaid, btw) when bringing your number to Metro, plus get a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard after the third monthly payment.

And as an added holiday bonus, Metro is cutting activation fees this season to make switching as easy as possible. That’s all there is to it. No contracts, no price hikes and no surprises when you join, as Metro continues its promise of Nada Yada Yada and delivers wireless without the gotcha — all backed by America’s largest 5G network.

Bonus gift with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet

Last but not least, this holiday season score the treat of hassle-free home internet. For a limited time, anyone who signs up online for T-Mobile 5G Home Internet can get a free Blink smart home package after the first month of service, including an Outdoor 4 and Mini Pan-Tilt camera – a $179.98 value.

Or, to help binge watch those favorite movies and shows, switch to 5G Home Internet online starting Black Friday for a limited time and get a free Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K smart TV, a $450 value, after two months of service. Say goodbye to Big Internet and make the switch to T-Mobile Home Internet to get fast, reliable home broadband that’s easy to set up with no annual contracts or hidden fees. Visit www.t-mobile.com/home-internet to learn more.

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals at t-mobile.com/offers beginning November 16! For T-Mobile for Business deals, head to t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub. For Metro, visit metrobyt-mobile.com/deals.

And for more gifts, check out the 2023 Holiday Gift Guide — a collection of tech gift ideas giving you inspo and info on the best stuff out there, launching November 16!

Happy holidays, people!

