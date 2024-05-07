07.05.2024 19:55:00

T-Mobile to Offer New iPad Pro and iPad Air

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the new iPad Pro in a stunning, thin and light design, with a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and outrageously fast M4 chip with powerful AI capabilities; in addition to the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, supercharged by the M2 chip delivering phenomenal performance and advanced capabilities. Customers will be able to order the new iPad Pro and iPad Air starting Friday, May 10, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, May 15. For more details, please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/

T-Mobile to Offer New iPad Pro and iPad Air (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile to Offer New iPad Pro and iPad Air (Photo: Business Wire)

