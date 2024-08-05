T-Mobile US, Inc. to Host Capital Markets Day on Sept. 18, 2024

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that the company will host a Capital Markets Day event in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. PDT / Noon EDT.

The event is expected to last approximately three and a half hours and will include presentations from T-Mobile’s senior leadership team as well as a live Q&A session. The event will be accessible via webcast on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com. A replay of the webcast along with presentation materials will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at the conclusion of the event.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805764458/en/