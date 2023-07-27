Tennessee Getting Latest Upgrade to its Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast is accelerating the nation’s largest and fastest multi-gig deployment and announced today that its latest Xfinity 10G Network updates are rolling out to homes and businesses across Middle, West and East Tennessee. These network enhancements will benefit customers at all speed-tiers and price points. With these improvements, Comcast is also rolling out new download speeds up to 2 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) and up to 5x-to-10x faster upload speeds.

These Tennessee markets are the latest communities in Comcast’s southeastern region to roll out these Xfinity 10G Network enhancements, setting the stage for the introduction of new symmetrical multi-gigabit internet options that can be delivered across Comcast’s existing networks with less cost.

"Connecting Tennesseans to fast, secure and reliable internet service has never been more critical,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional SVP at Comcast. "Through our network innovation and investments, we continue to connect more residents and businesses while partnering with the state to expand our network to rural and underserved areas."

Comcast has invested nearly $629 million in technology and infrastructure improvements in its Tennessee network over the last three years.

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering homes and businesses today and into the future:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously. Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and symmetrical gig speeds are planned to come to the first homes later this year.

More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and symmetrical gig speeds are planned to come to the first homes later this year. Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful Xfinity WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a "boost guarantee” later this year.

The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful Xfinity WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a "boost guarantee” later this year. Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is "storm ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is "storm ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

Recently, Comcast accelerated the transformation of its network to a cloud-based architecture that is fully prepared for robust 10G technologies and DOCSIS 4.0. This network architecture will enable Comcast to deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds to both residential and business customers, services that technically limited fixed wireless providers will not be able to deliver. Comcast’s ongoing network evolution also furthers its commitment to provide a cleaner, greener Internet by doubling network energy efficiency by 2030. Comcast estimates this will avoid the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power a half a million homes for a year.

