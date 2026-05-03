Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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03.05.2026 13:00:00
The Glaring Reason Microsoft Is Falling Behind Alphabet and Amazon
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud dominate the cloud computing infrastructure market. But artificial intelligence (AI) marks a paradigm shift in the industry. Established players and newcomers alike needed to redesign and build new data centers with high-powered processors and networking hardware, while also navigating AI energy bottlenecks.The opportunity is coming at a steep price, with Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft spending record capital expenditures (capex) on AI data centers. But the prospect of accelerated growth has investors generally optimistic.Alphabet and Amazon stocks are up 23.1% and 16.4%, respectively, year to date as of market close on May 1. But Microsoft stock is down 14% year to date despite reporting record earnings on April 29 for its third quarter of fiscal 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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01.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Pentagon signs new military AI deals with Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon (Financial Times)
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30.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt leicht: KI-Boom treibt Umsatz und Gewinn nach oben (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|347,85
|-4,32%