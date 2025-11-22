NOW Aktie
This AI-Heavy Vanguard ETF Is Perfect for Loading Up On Right Now
Technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been leading the market higher for the past couple of years, but more recently, the market has been pulling back, led by many of the same leaders that drove it higher. This pullback could be a good opportunity to start loading up on the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK), which is heavily weighted toward AI stocks.What's great about this exchange-traded fund (ETF) is that it's relatively concentrated, owning just 66 stocks. Nearly 70% of its portfolio is in tech stocks, and its portfolio is loaded with top AI stocks. I actually like this ETF as a way to play AI more than the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT), because the latter is missing several top AI names that aren't categorized as technology stocks. This includes cloud computing leaders Alphabet and Amazon, which are two of my favorite AI stocks, as well as Meta Platforms, which is currently the cheapest of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, and Tesla.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
