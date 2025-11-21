Curatis Aktie

Curatis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979

21.11.2025 07:00:24

Curatis Holding AG announces CHF 1.2 million private placement with strategic investor

Curatis Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Financing
Curatis Holding AG announces CHF 1.2 million private placement with strategic investor

21-Nov-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Liestal, Switzerland, 21 November 2025: Curatis Holding AG (SIX: CURN) today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a private placement of a convertible instrument of CHF 1.2 million with a strategic Swiss investor.

Under the terms of the agreement, the investor will subscribe for a convertible instrument convertible into shares of Curatis Holding AG. The shares are expected to be delivered from Curatis’ conditional capital. The instrument has been issued at prevailing market conditions. The transaction is expected to close within the next few days, subject to customary conditions.

First and foremost, the proceeds will allow to accelerate the development of the Company’s late stage clinical lead product candidate corticorelin.

About Curatis

Curatis Holding AG is a publicly listed company (CURN.SW) specializing in the final development and commercialization of drugs for rare and very rare diseases. Curatis has a sales portfolio of more than 40 products and a pipeline of orphan drug products and specialist products. More information can be found on the website www.curatis.com

Contact

Patrick Ramsauer
CFO
Phone: +41 61 927 8777
ir@curatis.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this media release and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information.

This media release contains “forward-looking statements” that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “project”, “plan”, “will likely continue”, “will likely result”, or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of Curatis Group, that may cause Curatis’ business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see the risk factors included in our listing prospectus in connection with the Business Combination. Curatis Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

The information contained in this media release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for securities. This media release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws.

Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Curatis Holding AG
Weierweg 7
4410 Liestal
Switzerland
ISIN: CH1330780979
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2233870

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2233870  21-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

