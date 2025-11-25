Palantir Aktie

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

25.11.2025 02:15:00

This Under-the-Radar AI Stock Could Outperform Palantir Over the Next Decade

Palantir has been one of the best artificial intelligence (AI) stocks investors could buy since the AI arms race began in 2023. Despite the recent sell-off, the stock is up nearly 2,600% since the start of 2023 -- an absolutely incredible return. Unless you have access to a time machine, there's no going back to capture those gains, and investors must identify other stocks that displayed similar aspects to Palantir to find the next great growth stock.One that I think could deliver strong growth similar to Palantir is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). This under-the-radar stock is growing at an incredible pace, and looks like an early stage Palantir. But can it outperform Palantir over the next decade?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
