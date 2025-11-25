Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
25.11.2025 02:15:00
This Under-the-Radar AI Stock Could Outperform Palantir Over the Next Decade
Palantir has been one of the best artificial intelligence (AI) stocks investors could buy since the AI arms race began in 2023. Despite the recent sell-off, the stock is up nearly 2,600% since the start of 2023 -- an absolutely incredible return. Unless you have access to a time machine, there's no going back to capture those gains, and investors must identify other stocks that displayed similar aspects to Palantir to find the next great growth stock.One that I think could deliver strong growth similar to Palantir is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). This under-the-radar stock is growing at an incredible pace, and looks like an early stage Palantir. But can it outperform Palantir over the next decade?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
20.11.25
|Palantir-Aktie setzt Konsolidierung trotz Australien-News fort (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|NHS-Schulungsprogramme geplant - Palantir-Aktie nach Rally schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Palantir von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|Peter Thiel und Alex Karp: Palantir - wie mächtig ist die Analysefirma wirklich? - Podcast Firewall (Spiegel Online)
|
13.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt mittags ab (finanzen.at)