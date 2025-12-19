Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

19.12.2025 08:00:09

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

19-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

25,013

 

Highest price paid per share:

500.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

492.80p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

496.7635p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,143,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,903,330.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 18/12/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,013

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 496.7635

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

75

497.20

08:10:58

00030419202TRDU0

XLON

376

497.20

08:10:58

00030419203TRDU0

XLON

311

496.00

08:15:48

00030419236TRDU0

XLON

138

496.00

08:15:48

00030419237TRDU0

XLON

46

496.00

08:15:48

00030419238TRDU0

XLON

609

496.00

08:15:54

00030419239TRDU0

XLON

348

497.40

08:30:36

00030419309TRDU0

XLON

592

497.40

08:35:09

00030419343TRDU0

XLON

10

496.60

08:42:58

00030419357TRDU0

XLON

10

496.40

08:43:08

00030419358TRDU0

XLON

526

496.40

08:43:19

00030419359TRDU0

XLON

568

496.40

08:49:57

00030419374TRDU0

XLON

516

496.40

08:56:58

00030419386TRDU0

XLON

962

493.80

09:00:13

00030419394TRDU0

XLON

382

493.80

09:00:13

00030419395TRDU0

XLON

573

492.80

09:05:45

00030419414TRDU0

XLON

1,773

496.40

09:43:14

00030419477TRDU0

XLON

514

496.80

09:48:20

00030419489TRDU0

XLON

476

496.40

09:54:47

00030419498TRDU0

XLON

113

496.40

09:54:47

00030419499TRDU0

XLON

324

495.20

09:55:56

00030419504TRDU0

XLON

288

495.20

09:55:56

00030419505TRDU0

XLON

902

495.20

09:55:56

00030419506TRDU0

XLON

15

496.60

10:22:28

00030419547TRDU0

XLON

24

496.60

10:22:28

00030419548TRDU0

XLON

27

496.60

10:22:28

00030419549TRDU0

XLON

9

496.60

10:22:28

00030419550TRDU0

XLON

504

496.60

10:22:28

00030419551TRDU0

XLON

565

496.00

10:30:08

00030419558TRDU0

XLON

550

495.20

10:31:39

00030419559TRDU0

XLON

551

494.80

10:31:39

00030419560TRDU0

XLON

165

496.20

10:59:42

00030419656TRDU0

XLON

519

496.20

10:59:42

00030419657TRDU0

XLON

422

496.20

10:59:42

00030419658TRDU0

XLON

364

496.00

10:59:42

00030419659TRDU0

XLON

160

496.00

10:59:42

00030419660TRDU0

XLON

132

495.60

10:59:42

00030419661TRDU0

XLON

10

495.60

10:59:42

00030419662TRDU0

XLON

5

495.60

10:59:42

00030419663TRDU0

XLON

621

496.60

11:18:15

00030419721TRDU0

XLON

1,075

498.60

11:26:50

00030419777TRDU0

XLON

608

497.60

11:37:15

00030419822TRDU0

XLON

736

498.80

11:50:24

00030419885TRDU0

XLON

79

498.20

11:50:24

00030419886TRDU0

XLON

102

498.20

11:50:24

00030419887TRDU0

XLON

45

498.20

11:50:24

00030419888TRDU0

XLON

320

498.20

11:50:24

00030419889TRDU0

XLON

586

496.20

12:06:49

00030420036TRDU0

XLON

542

495.60

12:06:50

00030420037TRDU0

XLON

623

494.20

12:19:22

00030420162TRDU0

XLON

500

499.60

12:38:02

00030420273TRDU0

XLON

113

499.60

12:38:02

00030420274TRDU0

XLON

622

499.20

12:42:07

00030420286TRDU0

XLON

576

498.80

12:52:26

00030420304TRDU0

XLON

601

498.80

13:02:04

00030420333TRDU0

XLON

534

498.80

13:09:22

00030420350TRDU0

XLON

599

498.80

13:16:07

00030420359TRDU0

XLON

553

498.60

13:17:35

00030420361TRDU0

XLON

599

498.40

13:17:35

00030420362TRDU0

XLON

525

500.00

13:48:02

00030420478TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 412067
EQS News ID: 2248718

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

