Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 370.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 364.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 369.3733p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 155,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,890,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/07/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 369.3733

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 37 364.50 08:30:15 00070806826TRLO0 XLON 605 365.50 08:35:24 00070807105TRLO0 XLON 1622 365.50 08:35:24 00070807106TRLO0 XLON 933 369.00 10:31:09 00070814861TRLO0 XLON 49 369.00 10:31:09 00070814862TRLO0 XLON 98 369.00 10:31:09 00070814863TRLO0 XLON 1066 369.00 10:31:09 00070814864TRLO0 XLON 52 369.00 10:31:09 00070814865TRLO0 XLON 50 369.00 10:31:09 00070814866TRLO0 XLON 100 369.00 10:31:09 00070814867TRLO0 XLON 724 369.00 10:31:09 00070814868TRLO0 XLON 100 368.50 10:31:26 00070814887TRLO0 XLON 1267 368.00 10:31:54 00070814923TRLO0 XLON 428 367.00 10:33:28 00070814982TRLO0 XLON 348 367.00 10:33:28 00070814983TRLO0 XLON 694 366.00 10:53:48 00070815905TRLO0 XLON 752 369.50 10:53:53 00070815915TRLO0 XLON 200 369.50 10:53:53 00070815916TRLO0 XLON 494 369.50 10:53:53 00070815917TRLO0 XLON 200 369.50 10:53:55 00070815918TRLO0 XLON 200 369.50 10:53:55 00070815919TRLO0 XLON 372 369.50 10:54:04 00070815928TRLO0 XLON 695 369.50 10:54:04 00070815929TRLO0 XLON 843 369.00 10:54:04 00070815930TRLO0 XLON 800 369.00 10:54:04 00070815931TRLO0 XLON 600 369.00 10:54:04 00070815932TRLO0 XLON 200 369.00 10:54:04 00070815933TRLO0 XLON 255 368.00 10:56:10 00070816108TRLO0 XLON 766 369.00 10:59:27 00070816273TRLO0 XLON 726 370.00 13:14:30 00070821660TRLO0 XLON 744 370.00 13:14:30 00070821661TRLO0 XLON 696 370.00 13:14:30 00070821662TRLO0 XLON 708 370.00 13:14:30 00070821663TRLO0 XLON 177 370.00 13:14:30 00070821664TRLO0 XLON 691 370.00 13:14:30 00070821665TRLO0 XLON 882 370.00 13:14:30 00070821667TRLO0 XLON 410 370.00 13:14:30 00070821666TRLO0 XLON 183 370.00 13:14:30 00070821668TRLO0 XLON 827 370.00 13:14:30 00070821669TRLO0 XLON 605 370.00 13:14:30 00070821670TRLO0 XLON 5 370.00 13:14:30 00070821671TRLO0 XLON 210 370.00 13:14:30 00070821672TRLO0 XLON 210 370.00 13:14:30 00070821673TRLO0 XLON 70 370.00 13:14:30 00070821674TRLO0 XLON 158 370.00 13:14:30 00070821682TRLO0 XLON 272 370.00 13:14:30 00070821683TRLO0 XLON 537 370.00 13:14:30 00070821684TRLO0 XLON 2039 370.00 13:14:30 00070821685TRLO0 XLON 1215 370.00 13:21:12 00070822025TRLO0 XLON 406 370.00 13:21:12 00070822026TRLO0 XLON 693 370.00 13:21:12 00070822027TRLO0 XLON 1100 370.00 13:23:23 00070822172TRLO0 XLON 521 370.00 13:23:23 00070822173TRLO0 XLON 6094 370.00 15:57:43 00070834140TRLO0 XLON 1569 370.00 16:06:21 00070834703TRLO0 XLON 660 370.00 16:06:21 00070834704TRLO0 XLON 871 370.00 16:06:21 00070834705TRLO0 XLON 127 370.00 16:06:21 00070834706TRLO0 XLON 793 370.00 16:06:21 00070834707TRLO0 XLON 183 370.00 16:06:21 00070834708TRLO0 XLON 1250 370.00 16:06:21 00070834709TRLO0 XLON 400 370.00 16:06:21 00070834710TRLO0 XLON 200 370.00 16:06:21 00070834711TRLO0 XLON 283 370.00 16:06:21 00070834712TRLO0 XLON 784 370.00 16:06:21 00070834713TRLO0 XLON 849 370.00 16:06:21 00070834714TRLO0 XLON 652 370.00 16:06:21 00070834715TRLO0 XLON 441 370.00 16:06:21 00070834716TRLO0 XLON 732 369.00 16:07:38 00070834767TRLO0 XLON 720 369.50 16:07:38 00070834768TRLO0 XLON 68 369.50 16:07:38 00070834769TRLO0 XLON 623 369.50 16:07:38 00070834770TRLO0 XLON 219 369.00 16:07:39 00070834771TRLO0 XLON 200 369.50 16:10:14 00070834935TRLO0 XLON 539 369.50 16:10:25 00070834941TRLO0 XLON 714 369.50 16:10:25 00070834942TRLO0 XLON 729 368.50 16:18:34 00070835405TRLO0 XLON 765 368.50 16:18:34 00070835406TRLO0 XLON 438 369.50 16:22:07 00070835679TRLO0 XLON 462 369.50 16:22:07 00070835680TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Christopher Flame +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/