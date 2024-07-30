Transaction in own shares

30.07.2024 18:50:06

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
30-Jul-2024 / 17:50 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

50,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

370.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

364.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

369.3733p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 155,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,890,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/07/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 369.3733

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

37

364.50

 08:30:15

00070806826TRLO0

XLON

605

365.50

 08:35:24

00070807105TRLO0

XLON

1622

365.50

 08:35:24

00070807106TRLO0

XLON

933

369.00

 10:31:09

00070814861TRLO0

XLON

49

369.00

 10:31:09

00070814862TRLO0

XLON

98

369.00

 10:31:09

00070814863TRLO0

XLON

1066

369.00

 10:31:09

00070814864TRLO0

XLON

52

369.00

 10:31:09

00070814865TRLO0

XLON

50

369.00

 10:31:09

00070814866TRLO0

XLON

100

369.00

 10:31:09

00070814867TRLO0

XLON

724

369.00

 10:31:09

00070814868TRLO0

XLON

100

368.50

 10:31:26

00070814887TRLO0

XLON

1267

368.00

 10:31:54

00070814923TRLO0

XLON

428

367.00

 10:33:28

00070814982TRLO0

XLON

348

367.00

 10:33:28

00070814983TRLO0

XLON

694

366.00

 10:53:48

00070815905TRLO0

XLON

752

369.50

 10:53:53

00070815915TRLO0

XLON

200

369.50

 10:53:53

00070815916TRLO0

XLON

494

369.50

 10:53:53

00070815917TRLO0

XLON

200

369.50

 10:53:55

00070815918TRLO0

XLON

200

369.50

 10:53:55

00070815919TRLO0

XLON

372

369.50

 10:54:04

00070815928TRLO0

XLON

695

369.50

 10:54:04

00070815929TRLO0

XLON

843

369.00

 10:54:04

00070815930TRLO0

XLON

800

369.00

 10:54:04

00070815931TRLO0

XLON

600

369.00

 10:54:04

00070815932TRLO0

XLON

200

369.00

 10:54:04

00070815933TRLO0

XLON

255

368.00

 10:56:10

00070816108TRLO0

XLON

766

369.00

 10:59:27

00070816273TRLO0

XLON

726

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821660TRLO0

XLON

744

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821661TRLO0

XLON

696

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821662TRLO0

XLON

708

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821663TRLO0

XLON

177

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821664TRLO0

XLON

691

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821665TRLO0

XLON

882

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821667TRLO0

XLON

410

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821666TRLO0

XLON

183

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821668TRLO0

XLON

827

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821669TRLO0

XLON

605

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821670TRLO0

XLON

5

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821671TRLO0

XLON

210

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821672TRLO0

XLON

210

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821673TRLO0

XLON

70

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821674TRLO0

XLON

158

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821682TRLO0

XLON

272

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821683TRLO0

XLON

537

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821684TRLO0

XLON

2039

370.00

 13:14:30

00070821685TRLO0

XLON

1215

370.00

 13:21:12

00070822025TRLO0

XLON

406

370.00

 13:21:12

00070822026TRLO0

XLON

693

370.00

 13:21:12

00070822027TRLO0

XLON

1100

370.00

 13:23:23

00070822172TRLO0

XLON

521

370.00

 13:23:23

00070822173TRLO0

XLON

6094

370.00

 15:57:43

00070834140TRLO0

XLON

1569

370.00

 16:06:21

00070834703TRLO0

XLON

660

370.00

 16:06:21

00070834704TRLO0

XLON

871

370.00

 16:06:21

00070834705TRLO0

XLON

127

370.00

 16:06:21

00070834706TRLO0

XLON

793

370.00

 16:06:21

00070834707TRLO0

XLON

183

370.00

16:06:21

00070834708TRLO0

XLON

1250

370.00

16:06:21

00070834709TRLO0

XLON

400

370.00

16:06:21

00070834710TRLO0

XLON

200

370.00

16:06:21

00070834711TRLO0

XLON

283

370.00

16:06:21

00070834712TRLO0

XLON

784

370.00

16:06:21

00070834713TRLO0

XLON

849

370.00

16:06:21

00070834714TRLO0

XLON

652

370.00

16:06:21

00070834715TRLO0

XLON

441

370.00

16:06:21

00070834716TRLO0

XLON

732

369.00

16:07:38

00070834767TRLO0

XLON

720

369.50

16:07:38

00070834768TRLO0

XLON

68

369.50

16:07:38

00070834769TRLO0

XLON

623

369.50

16:07:38

00070834770TRLO0

XLON

219

369.00

16:07:39

00070834771TRLO0

XLON

200

369.50

16:10:14

00070834935TRLO0

XLON

539

369.50

16:10:25

00070834941TRLO0

XLON

714

369.50

16:10:25

00070834942TRLO0

XLON

729

368.50

16:18:34

00070835405TRLO0

XLON

765

368.50

16:18:34

00070835406TRLO0

XLON

438

369.50

16:22:07

00070835679TRLO0

XLON

462

369.50

16:22:07

00070835680TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Christopher Flame

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 337463
EQS News ID: 1957429

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

