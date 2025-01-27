27.01.2025 08:00:21

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Transaction in Own Shares

27-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 24 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

31,467

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

311.50p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

308.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

310.2432p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,708,619 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,337,831.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 31,467

Volume weighted average price (pence): 310.2432

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

935

309.50

 08:21:04

00073286416TRLO0

XLON

600

309.50

 08:21:04

00073286417TRLO0

XLON

439

309.50

 08:21:04

00073286418TRLO0

XLON

211

308.50

 08:21:05

00073286431TRLO0

XLON

524

309.50

 08:23:53

00073286633TRLO0

XLON

393

309.50

 08:24:53

00073286649TRLO0

XLON

19

309.00

 08:30:25

00073286908TRLO0

XLON

1930

309.00

 08:30:25

00073286909TRLO0

XLON

1367

309.00

 08:30:25

00073286910TRLO0

XLON

584

309.00

 08:30:25

00073286911TRLO0

XLON

910

309.50

 11:24:33

00073291586TRLO0

XLON

5000

310.50

 12:29:56

00073292708TRLO0

XLON

929

310.50

 12:43:50

00073293025TRLO0

XLON

38

310.50

 12:55:42

00073293228TRLO0

XLON

912

310.50

 13:04:02

00073293368TRLO0

XLON

1358

311.00

 13:29:10

00073293888TRLO0

XLON

681

311.00

 13:29:10

00073293889TRLO0

XLON

24

310.00

 13:34:10

00073294010TRLO0

XLON

2471

310.00

 13:34:11

00073294012TRLO0

XLON

198

310.00

 13:34:12

00073294013TRLO0

XLON

775

310.00

 13:34:12

00073294014TRLO0

XLON

846

309.50

 13:39:33

00073294118TRLO0

XLON

393

310.00

 13:40:32

00073294132TRLO0

XLON

522

310.00

 13:40:32

00073294133TRLO0

XLON

828

310.00

 13:42:15

00073294158TRLO0

XLON

904

309.50

 13:42:16

00073294159TRLO0

XLON

904

311.50

 13:51:55

00073294393TRLO0

XLON

988

311.00

 13:52:20

00073294395TRLO0

XLON

940

310.00

 14:01:03

00073294627TRLO0

XLON

869

311.00

 14:09:52

00073294999TRLO0

XLON

17

311.00

 14:09:52

00073295000TRLO0

XLON

780

311.50

 16:06:32

00073299721TRLO0

XLON

924

311.50

 16:06:32

00073299722TRLO0

XLON

786

311.50

 16:06:32

00073299723TRLO0

XLON

317

311.50

 16:06:32

00073299724TRLO0

XLON

595

311.50

 16:06:32

00073299725TRLO0

XLON

556

311.50

 16:06:32

00073299726TRLO0

XLON

 

-ENDS-

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £600 million to 30 September 2024.

 

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 372761
EQS News ID: 2074689

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service


