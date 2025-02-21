Transaction in own shares

21.02.2025 08:00:14

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
21-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 20 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

50,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

343.50p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

326.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

336.8671p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,493,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,553,291.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 20/02/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 336.8671p

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1176

340.00

 08:16:21

00073752356TRLO0

XLON

85

342.50

 08:28:03

00073753027TRLO0

XLON

263

343.00

 08:29:10

00073753100TRLO0

XLON

675

343.00

 08:29:10

00073753099TRLO0

XLON

866

342.50

 08:29:10

00073753101TRLO0

XLON

1051

343.50

 08:34:58

00073753440TRLO0

XLON

289

341.50

 08:35:16

00073753482TRLO0

XLON

156

341.50

 08:41:10

00073753795TRLO0

XLON

600

341.50

 08:41:10

00073753794TRLO0

XLON

1094

341.00

 08:45:36

00073753969TRLO0

XLON

971

340.00

 09:41:06

00073757561TRLO0

XLON

359

340.50

 09:53:02

00073758047TRLO0

XLON

77

340.50

 09:53:02

00073758046TRLO0

XLON

129

340.50

 09:53:02

00073758045TRLO0

XLON

133

340.50

 09:53:02

00073758044TRLO0

XLON

253

340.50

 09:53:02

00073758043TRLO0

XLON

800

339.50

 09:53:10

00073758052TRLO0

XLON

89

339.50

 09:53:10

00073758051TRLO0

XLON

15000

339.50

 10:13:25

00073758888TRLO0

XLON

1018

339.00

 10:19:44

00073759104TRLO0

XLON

901

339.50

 10:30:01

00073759528TRLO0

XLON

391

339.00

 10:30:34

00073759552TRLO0

XLON

392

339.00

 10:31:38

00073759580TRLO0

XLON

304

339.00

 10:32:57

00073759611TRLO0

XLON

932

339.50

 11:00:52

00073760718TRLO0

XLON

1034

339.00

 11:02:09

00073760745TRLO0

XLON

302

338.50

 11:09:53

00073761079TRLO0

XLON

331

338.50

 11:12:42

00073761137TRLO0

XLON

428

339.00

 11:25:01

00073761476TRLO0

XLON

579

339.00

 11:35:06

00073761795TRLO0

XLON

1003

338.50

 11:59:06

00073762816TRLO0

XLON

931

338.00

 12:12:01

00073763260TRLO0

XLON

334

336.50

 12:39:05

00073764499TRLO0

XLON

704

336.50

 12:39:05

00073764500TRLO0

XLON

4

336.00

 12:40:41

00073764561TRLO0

XLON

1206

336.00

 12:40:41

00073764560TRLO0

XLON

193

335.00

 13:01:41

00073765766TRLO0

XLON

310

335.00

 13:04:04

00073765993TRLO0

XLON

300

335.00

 13:04:04

00073765992TRLO0

XLON

187

335.00

 13:04:04

00073765991TRLO0

XLON

13

334.00

 13:23:07

00073767095TRLO0

XLON

408

334.00

 13:31:01

00073767494TRLO0

XLON

570

334.00

 13:35:01

00073767691TRLO0

XLON

349

334.00

 13:35:01

00073767690TRLO0

XLON

588

334.00

 13:35:01

00073767689TRLO0

XLON

261

332.50

 13:43:13

00073768014TRLO0

XLON

300

332.50

 13:48:53

00073768224TRLO0

XLON

300

332.50

 13:48:53

00073768223TRLO0

XLON

102

332.50

 13:48:53

00073768222TRLO0

XLON

115

332.50

 13:49:00

00073768238TRLO0

XLON

1082

333.00

 13:55:32

00073768672TRLO0

XLON

126

332.00

 14:19:22

00073770216TRLO0

XLON

881

332.00

 14:19:47

00073770228TRLO0

XLON

587

332.00

 14:23:05

00073770394TRLO0

XLON

358

332.00

 14:23:05

00073770393TRLO0

XLON

1080

331.50

 14:46:57

00073772545TRLO0

XLON

1041

330.00

 14:55:47

00073773794TRLO0

XLON

981

328.50

 15:02:51

00073774778TRLO0

XLON

1047

328.00

 15:27:42

00073776356TRLO0

XLON

949

327.00

 15:28:00

00073776376TRLO0

XLON

530

326.50

 15:36:09

00073776906TRLO0

XLON

1028

326.00

 15:43:52

00073777691TRLO0

XLON

572

327.50

 16:00:13

00073778778TRLO0

XLON

202

327.50

 16:00:13

00073778779TRLO0

XLON

208

327.50

 16:01:41

00073778881TRLO0

XLON

43

327.50

 16:02:29

00073778912TRLO0

XLON

429

328.50

 16:09:09

00073779269TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

 

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

 

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 376786
EQS News ID: 2089385

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

