Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Transaction in Own Shares

12-March-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 12 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025.

 

Following this transaction, the Company confirms the completion of the further £5m share repurchase programme.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

63,334

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

266.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

261.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

263.5582p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,186,493 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,859,957.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 12/03/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 63,334

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 263.5582p

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1236

261.00

 08:11:05

00074205929TRLO0

XLON

1134

261.50

 08:12:18

00074205986TRLO0

XLON

1089

262.00

 08:25:06

00074206611TRLO0

XLON

664

262.00

 08:25:06

00074206610TRLO0

XLON

502

262.00

 08:25:06

00074206609TRLO0

XLON

229

261.50

 08:25:08

00074206627TRLO0

XLON

478

262.00

 08:25:26

00074206653TRLO0

XLON

803

262.00

 08:25:26

00074206652TRLO0

XLON

333

261.50

 08:25:27

00074206654TRLO0

XLON

766

261.50

 08:25:27

00074206655TRLO0

XLON

385

262.00

 08:36:50

00074207120TRLO0

XLON

921

262.00

 08:37:13

00074207129TRLO0

XLON

1555

262.00

 08:39:51

00074207335TRLO0

XLON

1201

262.00

 08:40:55

00074207403TRLO0

XLON

1304

262.00

 08:41:25

00074207437TRLO0

XLON

1158

262.00

 08:41:50

00074207565TRLO0

XLON

1105

262.00

 08:50:04

00074208226TRLO0

XLON

1108

262.00

 08:59:04

00074208734TRLO0

XLON

420

262.00

 08:59:04

00074208735TRLO0

XLON

333

261.50

 08:59:04

00074208737TRLO0

XLON

935

261.50

 08:59:04

00074208736TRLO0

XLON

1295

262.00

 09:05:32

00074208963TRLO0

XLON

578

262.00

 09:17:43

00074209460TRLO0

XLON

390

262.00

 09:17:43

00074209459TRLO0

XLON

556

264.00

 11:19:03

00074214713TRLO0

XLON

546

264.00

 11:19:03

00074214712TRLO0

XLON

1101

263.50

 11:21:52

00074214804TRLO0

XLON

656

263.00

 11:46:35

00074215734TRLO0

XLON

611

263.00

 11:46:35

00074215733TRLO0

XLON

1106

261.50

 12:09:11

00074216368TRLO0

XLON

373

264.00

 12:32:14

00074217420TRLO0

XLON

930

264.00

 12:32:14

00074217419TRLO0

XLON

392

264.00

 12:34:27

00074217522TRLO0

XLON

858

264.00

 12:34:27

00074217521TRLO0

XLON

1302

263.50

 12:39:06

00074217706TRLO0

XLON

558

264.00

 12:58:12

00074218519TRLO0

XLON

608

264.00

 12:58:12

00074218518TRLO0

XLON

1110

263.50

 13:13:15

00074219231TRLO0

XLON

695

264.50

 13:35:50

00074220081TRLO0

XLON

30

264.50

 13:35:50

00074220080TRLO0

XLON

494

264.50

 13:35:50

00074220079TRLO0

XLON

222

264.50

 13:35:50

00074220082TRLO0

XLON

319

264.50

 13:35:50

00074220083TRLO0

XLON

1201

264.50

 13:38:43

00074220264TRLO0

XLON

72

264.50

 13:47:09

00074220684TRLO0

XLON

1142

264.50

 13:47:09

00074220683TRLO0

XLON

771

263.50

 13:52:14

00074221157TRLO0

XLON

220

263.50

 13:52:14

00074221158TRLO0

XLON

138

263.50

 13:52:45

00074221211TRLO0

XLON

1227

264.00

 13:56:08

00074221401TRLO0

XLON

378

264.00

 14:11:43

00074222511TRLO0

XLON

740

264.00

 14:11:43

00074222510TRLO0

XLON

300

264.00

 14:11:43

00074222513TRLO0

XLON

150

264.00

 14:11:43

00074222512TRLO0

XLON

16

263.50

 14:15:29

00074222844TRLO0

XLON

753

263.50

 14:15:29

00074222843TRLO0

XLON

453

263.50

 14:15:29

00074222842TRLO0

XLON

1130

264.50

 14:23:05

00074223269TRLO0

XLON

156

264.50

 14:23:05

00074223268TRLO0

XLON

637

265.00

 14:31:00

00074223716TRLO0

XLON

706

265.00

 14:31:00

00074223715TRLO0

XLON

136

264.00

 14:39:21

00074224294TRLO0

XLON

800

264.00

 14:39:21

00074224293TRLO0

XLON

390

264.00

 14:39:21

00074224292TRLO0

XLON

47

264.00

 14:49:32

00074225033TRLO0

XLON

562

264.00

 14:49:32

00074225032TRLO0

XLON

8

264.00

 14:49:32

00074225031TRLO0

XLON

1168

264.50

 14:56:19

00074225522TRLO0

XLON

1164

264.50

 14:56:19

00074225524TRLO0

XLON

72

264.50

 14:56:19

00074225523TRLO0

XLON

800

263.50

 15:05:38

00074226317TRLO0

XLON

83

263.50

 15:05:38

00074226316TRLO0

XLON

116

264.00

 15:05:38

00074226320TRLO0

XLON

481

264.00

 15:05:38

00074226319TRLO0

XLON

701

264.00

 15:05:38

00074226318TRLO0

XLON

1007

263.50

 15:14:32

00074226786TRLO0

XLON

246

263.50

 15:14:32

00074226785TRLO0

XLON

221

263.00

 15:22:03

00074227351TRLO0

XLON

800

263.00

 15:22:03

00074227350TRLO0

XLON

88

263.00

 15:22:03

00074227349TRLO0

XLON

887

264.00

 15:33:33

00074227911TRLO0

XLON

400

264.00

 15:33:33

00074227910TRLO0

XLON

1200

265.50

 15:46:25

00074228809TRLO0

XLON

592

265.50

 15:46:26

00074228810TRLO0

XLON

147

265.50

 15:46:26

00074228811TRLO0

XLON

126

265.50

 15:46:26

00074228812TRLO0

XLON

1316

266.00

 15:50:32

00074229052TRLO0

XLON

400

266.00

 15:54:52

00074229194TRLO0

XLON

400

266.00

 15:54:52

00074229195TRLO0

XLON

434

266.00

 15:54:52

00074229196TRLO0

XLON

39

266.00

 15:54:52

00074229197TRLO0

XLON

1142

266.00

 16:00:02

00074229518TRLO0

XLON

1087

266.00

 16:01:46

00074229617TRLO0

XLON

1087

265.50

 16:03:19

00074229694TRLO0

XLON

806

266.00

 16:03:19

00074229695TRLO0

XLON

297

266.00

 16:03:19

00074229696TRLO0

XLON

1171

265.50

 16:07:44

00074229976TRLO0

XLON

334

265.50

 16:09:51

00074230153TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

 

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

 

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 378829
EQS News ID: 2099724

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

