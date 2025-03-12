Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 12 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025.

Following this transaction, the Company confirms the completion of the further £5m share repurchase programme.

Ordinary shares purchased: 63,334 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 266.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 261.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 263.5582p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,186,493 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,859,957.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 63,334

Volume weighted average price (pence): 263.5582p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1236 261.00 08:11:05 00074205929TRLO0 XLON 1134 261.50 08:12:18 00074205986TRLO0 XLON 1089 262.00 08:25:06 00074206611TRLO0 XLON 664 262.00 08:25:06 00074206610TRLO0 XLON 502 262.00 08:25:06 00074206609TRLO0 XLON 229 261.50 08:25:08 00074206627TRLO0 XLON 478 262.00 08:25:26 00074206653TRLO0 XLON 803 262.00 08:25:26 00074206652TRLO0 XLON 333 261.50 08:25:27 00074206654TRLO0 XLON 766 261.50 08:25:27 00074206655TRLO0 XLON 385 262.00 08:36:50 00074207120TRLO0 XLON 921 262.00 08:37:13 00074207129TRLO0 XLON 1555 262.00 08:39:51 00074207335TRLO0 XLON 1201 262.00 08:40:55 00074207403TRLO0 XLON 1304 262.00 08:41:25 00074207437TRLO0 XLON 1158 262.00 08:41:50 00074207565TRLO0 XLON 1105 262.00 08:50:04 00074208226TRLO0 XLON 1108 262.00 08:59:04 00074208734TRLO0 XLON 420 262.00 08:59:04 00074208735TRLO0 XLON 333 261.50 08:59:04 00074208737TRLO0 XLON 935 261.50 08:59:04 00074208736TRLO0 XLON 1295 262.00 09:05:32 00074208963TRLO0 XLON 578 262.00 09:17:43 00074209460TRLO0 XLON 390 262.00 09:17:43 00074209459TRLO0 XLON 556 264.00 11:19:03 00074214713TRLO0 XLON 546 264.00 11:19:03 00074214712TRLO0 XLON 1101 263.50 11:21:52 00074214804TRLO0 XLON 656 263.00 11:46:35 00074215734TRLO0 XLON 611 263.00 11:46:35 00074215733TRLO0 XLON 1106 261.50 12:09:11 00074216368TRLO0 XLON 373 264.00 12:32:14 00074217420TRLO0 XLON 930 264.00 12:32:14 00074217419TRLO0 XLON 392 264.00 12:34:27 00074217522TRLO0 XLON 858 264.00 12:34:27 00074217521TRLO0 XLON 1302 263.50 12:39:06 00074217706TRLO0 XLON 558 264.00 12:58:12 00074218519TRLO0 XLON 608 264.00 12:58:12 00074218518TRLO0 XLON 1110 263.50 13:13:15 00074219231TRLO0 XLON 695 264.50 13:35:50 00074220081TRLO0 XLON 30 264.50 13:35:50 00074220080TRLO0 XLON 494 264.50 13:35:50 00074220079TRLO0 XLON 222 264.50 13:35:50 00074220082TRLO0 XLON 319 264.50 13:35:50 00074220083TRLO0 XLON 1201 264.50 13:38:43 00074220264TRLO0 XLON 72 264.50 13:47:09 00074220684TRLO0 XLON 1142 264.50 13:47:09 00074220683TRLO0 XLON 771 263.50 13:52:14 00074221157TRLO0 XLON 220 263.50 13:52:14 00074221158TRLO0 XLON 138 263.50 13:52:45 00074221211TRLO0 XLON 1227 264.00 13:56:08 00074221401TRLO0 XLON 378 264.00 14:11:43 00074222511TRLO0 XLON 740 264.00 14:11:43 00074222510TRLO0 XLON 300 264.00 14:11:43 00074222513TRLO0 XLON 150 264.00 14:11:43 00074222512TRLO0 XLON 16 263.50 14:15:29 00074222844TRLO0 XLON 753 263.50 14:15:29 00074222843TRLO0 XLON 453 263.50 14:15:29 00074222842TRLO0 XLON 1130 264.50 14:23:05 00074223269TRLO0 XLON 156 264.50 14:23:05 00074223268TRLO0 XLON 637 265.00 14:31:00 00074223716TRLO0 XLON 706 265.00 14:31:00 00074223715TRLO0 XLON 136 264.00 14:39:21 00074224294TRLO0 XLON 800 264.00 14:39:21 00074224293TRLO0 XLON 390 264.00 14:39:21 00074224292TRLO0 XLON 47 264.00 14:49:32 00074225033TRLO0 XLON 562 264.00 14:49:32 00074225032TRLO0 XLON 8 264.00 14:49:32 00074225031TRLO0 XLON 1168 264.50 14:56:19 00074225522TRLO0 XLON 1164 264.50 14:56:19 00074225524TRLO0 XLON 72 264.50 14:56:19 00074225523TRLO0 XLON 800 263.50 15:05:38 00074226317TRLO0 XLON 83 263.50 15:05:38 00074226316TRLO0 XLON 116 264.00 15:05:38 00074226320TRLO0 XLON 481 264.00 15:05:38 00074226319TRLO0 XLON 701 264.00 15:05:38 00074226318TRLO0 XLON 1007 263.50 15:14:32 00074226786TRLO0 XLON 246 263.50 15:14:32 00074226785TRLO0 XLON 221 263.00 15:22:03 00074227351TRLO0 XLON 800 263.00 15:22:03 00074227350TRLO0 XLON 88 263.00 15:22:03 00074227349TRLO0 XLON 887 264.00 15:33:33 00074227911TRLO0 XLON 400 264.00 15:33:33 00074227910TRLO0 XLON 1200 265.50 15:46:25 00074228809TRLO0 XLON 592 265.50 15:46:26 00074228810TRLO0 XLON 147 265.50 15:46:26 00074228811TRLO0 XLON 126 265.50 15:46:26 00074228812TRLO0 XLON 1316 266.00 15:50:32 00074229052TRLO0 XLON 400 266.00 15:54:52 00074229194TRLO0 XLON 400 266.00 15:54:52 00074229195TRLO0 XLON 434 266.00 15:54:52 00074229196TRLO0 XLON 39 266.00 15:54:52 00074229197TRLO0 XLON 1142 266.00 16:00:02 00074229518TRLO0 XLON 1087 266.00 16:01:46 00074229617TRLO0 XLON 1087 265.50 16:03:19 00074229694TRLO0 XLON 806 266.00 16:03:19 00074229695TRLO0 XLON 297 266.00 16:03:19 00074229696TRLO0 XLON 1171 265.50 16:07:44 00074229976TRLO0 XLON 334 265.50 16:09:51 00074230153TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Tom Nicholson William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Jane Glover +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc