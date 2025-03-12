Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
Transaction in own shares
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 12 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025.
Following this transaction, the Company confirms the completion of the further £5m share repurchase programme.
|
Ordinary shares purchased:
|
63,334
|
Highest price paid per ordinary share:
|
266.00p
|
Lowest price paid per ordinary share:
|
261.00p
|
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:
|
263.5582p
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,186,493 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,859,957.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.
Aggregate information
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.
Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Date of purchases: 12/03/2025
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 63,334
Volume weighted average price (pence): 263.5582p
Individual transactions
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
Transaction price
(GBp share)
|
Time of transaction (UK Time)
|
Transaction reference number
|
Trading venue
|
1236
|
261.00
|
08:11:05
|
00074205929TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1134
|
261.50
|
08:12:18
|
00074205986TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1089
|
262.00
|
08:25:06
|
00074206611TRLO0
|
XLON
|
664
|
262.00
|
08:25:06
|
00074206610TRLO0
|
XLON
|
502
|
262.00
|
08:25:06
|
00074206609TRLO0
|
XLON
|
229
|
261.50
|
08:25:08
|
00074206627TRLO0
|
XLON
|
478
|
262.00
|
08:25:26
|
00074206653TRLO0
|
XLON
|
803
|
262.00
|
08:25:26
|
00074206652TRLO0
|
XLON
|
333
|
261.50
|
08:25:27
|
00074206654TRLO0
|
XLON
|
766
|
261.50
|
08:25:27
|
00074206655TRLO0
|
XLON
|
385
|
262.00
|
08:36:50
|
00074207120TRLO0
|
XLON
|
921
|
262.00
|
08:37:13
|
00074207129TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1555
|
262.00
|
08:39:51
|
00074207335TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1201
|
262.00
|
08:40:55
|
00074207403TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1304
|
262.00
|
08:41:25
|
00074207437TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1158
|
262.00
|
08:41:50
|
00074207565TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1105
|
262.00
|
08:50:04
|
00074208226TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1108
|
262.00
|
08:59:04
|
00074208734TRLO0
|
XLON
|
420
|
262.00
|
08:59:04
|
00074208735TRLO0
|
XLON
|
333
|
261.50
|
08:59:04
|
00074208737TRLO0
|
XLON
|
935
|
261.50
|
08:59:04
|
00074208736TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1295
|
262.00
|
09:05:32
|
00074208963TRLO0
|
XLON
|
578
|
262.00
|
09:17:43
|
00074209460TRLO0
|
XLON
|
390
|
262.00
|
09:17:43
|
00074209459TRLO0
|
XLON
|
556
|
264.00
|
11:19:03
|
00074214713TRLO0
|
XLON
|
546
|
264.00
|
11:19:03
|
00074214712TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1101
|
263.50
|
11:21:52
|
00074214804TRLO0
|
XLON
|
656
|
263.00
|
11:46:35
|
00074215734TRLO0
|
XLON
|
611
|
263.00
|
11:46:35
|
00074215733TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1106
|
261.50
|
12:09:11
|
00074216368TRLO0
|
XLON
|
373
|
264.00
|
12:32:14
|
00074217420TRLO0
|
XLON
|
930
|
264.00
|
12:32:14
|
00074217419TRLO0
|
XLON
|
392
|
264.00
|
12:34:27
|
00074217522TRLO0
|
XLON
|
858
|
264.00
|
12:34:27
|
00074217521TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1302
|
263.50
|
12:39:06
|
00074217706TRLO0
|
XLON
|
558
|
264.00
|
12:58:12
|
00074218519TRLO0
|
XLON
|
608
|
264.00
|
12:58:12
|
00074218518TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1110
|
263.50
|
13:13:15
|
00074219231TRLO0
|
XLON
|
695
|
264.50
|
13:35:50
|
00074220081TRLO0
|
XLON
|
30
|
264.50
|
13:35:50
|
00074220080TRLO0
|
XLON
|
494
|
264.50
|
13:35:50
|
00074220079TRLO0
|
XLON
|
222
|
264.50
|
13:35:50
|
00074220082TRLO0
|
XLON
|
319
|
264.50
|
13:35:50
|
00074220083TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1201
|
264.50
|
13:38:43
|
00074220264TRLO0
|
XLON
|
72
|
264.50
|
13:47:09
|
00074220684TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1142
|
264.50
|
13:47:09
|
00074220683TRLO0
|
XLON
|
771
|
263.50
|
13:52:14
|
00074221157TRLO0
|
XLON
|
220
|
263.50
|
13:52:14
|
00074221158TRLO0
|
XLON
|
138
|
263.50
|
13:52:45
|
00074221211TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1227
|
264.00
|
13:56:08
|
00074221401TRLO0
|
XLON
|
378
|
264.00
|
14:11:43
|
00074222511TRLO0
|
XLON
|
740
|
264.00
|
14:11:43
|
00074222510TRLO0
|
XLON
|
300
|
264.00
|
14:11:43
|
00074222513TRLO0
|
XLON
|
150
|
264.00
|
14:11:43
|
00074222512TRLO0
|
XLON
|
16
|
263.50
|
14:15:29
|
00074222844TRLO0
|
XLON
|
753
|
263.50
|
14:15:29
|
00074222843TRLO0
|
XLON
|
453
|
263.50
|
14:15:29
|
00074222842TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1130
|
264.50
|
14:23:05
|
00074223269TRLO0
|
XLON
|
156
|
264.50
|
14:23:05
|
00074223268TRLO0
|
XLON
|
637
|
265.00
|
14:31:00
|
00074223716TRLO0
|
XLON
|
706
|
265.00
|
14:31:00
|
00074223715TRLO0
|
XLON
|
136
|
264.00
|
14:39:21
|
00074224294TRLO0
|
XLON
|
800
|
264.00
|
14:39:21
|
00074224293TRLO0
|
XLON
|
390
|
264.00
|
14:39:21
|
00074224292TRLO0
|
XLON
|
47
|
264.00
|
14:49:32
|
00074225033TRLO0
|
XLON
|
562
|
264.00
|
14:49:32
|
00074225032TRLO0
|
XLON
|
8
|
264.00
|
14:49:32
|
00074225031TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1168
|
264.50
|
14:56:19
|
00074225522TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1164
|
264.50
|
14:56:19
|
00074225524TRLO0
|
XLON
|
72
|
264.50
|
14:56:19
|
00074225523TRLO0
|
XLON
|
800
|
263.50
|
15:05:38
|
00074226317TRLO0
|
XLON
|
83
|
263.50
|
15:05:38
|
00074226316TRLO0
|
XLON
|
116
|
264.00
|
15:05:38
|
00074226320TRLO0
|
XLON
|
481
|
264.00
|
15:05:38
|
00074226319TRLO0
|
XLON
|
701
|
264.00
|
15:05:38
|
00074226318TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1007
|
263.50
|
15:14:32
|
00074226786TRLO0
|
XLON
|
246
|
263.50
|
15:14:32
|
00074226785TRLO0
|
XLON
|
221
|
263.00
|
15:22:03
|
00074227351TRLO0
|
XLON
|
800
|
263.00
|
15:22:03
|
00074227350TRLO0
|
XLON
|
88
|
263.00
|
15:22:03
|
00074227349TRLO0
|
XLON
|
887
|
264.00
|
15:33:33
|
00074227911TRLO0
|
XLON
|
400
|
264.00
|
15:33:33
|
00074227910TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1200
|
265.50
|
15:46:25
|
00074228809TRLO0
|
XLON
|
592
|
265.50
|
15:46:26
|
00074228810TRLO0
|
XLON
|
147
|
265.50
|
15:46:26
|
00074228811TRLO0
|
XLON
|
126
|
265.50
|
15:46:26
|
00074228812TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1316
|
266.00
|
15:50:32
|
00074229052TRLO0
|
XLON
|
400
|
266.00
|
15:54:52
|
00074229194TRLO0
|
XLON
|
400
|
266.00
|
15:54:52
|
00074229195TRLO0
|
XLON
|
434
|
266.00
|
15:54:52
|
00074229196TRLO0
|
XLON
|
39
|
266.00
|
15:54:52
|
00074229197TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1142
|
266.00
|
16:00:02
|
00074229518TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1087
|
266.00
|
16:01:46
|
00074229617TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1087
|
265.50
|
16:03:19
|
00074229694TRLO0
|
XLON
|
806
|
266.00
|
16:03:19
|
00074229695TRLO0
|
XLON
|
297
|
266.00
|
16:03:19
|
00074229696TRLO0
|
XLON
|
1171
|
265.50
|
16:07:44
|
00074229976TRLO0
|
XLON
|
334
|
265.50
|
16:09:51
|
00074230153TRLO0
|
XLON
Enquiries
|
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
|
+44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc
|
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Jamie Loughborough
Iqra Amin
|
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
Tom Nicholson
William Hall
|
+44 (0) 20 3841 6202
|
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Jane Glover
|
+44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc