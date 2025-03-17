Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 14 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 22,391 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 276.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 270.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 272.7280p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,268,884 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,777,566.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 22,391

Volume weighted average price (pence): 272.7280p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1335 271.00 08:23:16 00074263051TRLO0 XLON 1292 271.00 08:23:16 00074263053TRLO0 XLON 506 271.00 08:23:16 00074263054TRLO0 XLON 1223 273.00 08:35:46 00074263727TRLO0 XLON 534 273.00 08:35:46 00074263728TRLO0 XLON 670 273.00 08:35:46 00074263729TRLO0 XLON 130 273.00 08:35:46 00074263730TRLO0 XLON 1130 273.00 08:35:46 00074263731TRLO0 XLON 422 273.00 09:00:28 00074264546TRLO0 XLON 739 273.00 09:00:28 00074264547TRLO0 XLON 1149 273.00 09:00:28 00074264548TRLO0 XLON 278 272.50 09:01:14 00074264563TRLO0 XLON 257 272.50 09:03:00 00074264619TRLO0 XLON 714 272.50 09:03:00 00074264620TRLO0 XLON 1231 271.00 09:23:56 00074265269TRLO0 XLON 150 271.00 10:03:26 00074266426TRLO0 XLON 1045 271.00 10:03:26 00074266427TRLO0 XLON 117 271.00 10:03:26 00074266428TRLO0 XLON 1140 272.50 10:25:52 00074267059TRLO0 XLON 1285 272.00 10:27:03 00074267077TRLO0 XLON 1336 270.50 10:38:01 00074267377TRLO0 XLON 400 273.00 11:16:42 00074269771TRLO0 XLON 709 273.00 11:16:42 00074269772TRLO0 XLON 1093 273.00 11:16:42 00074269773TRLO0 XLON 287 276.00 14:00:00 00074276395TRLO0 XLON 112 276.00 14:00:00 00074276396TRLO0 XLON 400 276.00 14:00:00 00074276397TRLO0 XLON 221 276.00 14:00:00 00074276398TRLO0 XLON 528 276.00 14:00:00 00074276399TRLO0 XLON 800 276.00 14:00:00 00074276402TRLO0 XLON 32 276.00 14:00:00 00074276403TRLO0 XLON 52 276.50 14:08:12 00074276686TRLO0 XLON 287 276.50 14:08:12 00074276687TRLO0 XLON 400 276.50 14:08:12 00074276688TRLO0 XLON 287 276.50 14:08:12 00074276689TRLO0 XLON 100 276.50 14:08:12 00074276690TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Tom Nicholson William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Jane Glover +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc