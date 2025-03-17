Transaction in own shares

17.03.2025 08:00:12

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
17-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 14 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

22,391

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

276.50p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

270.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

272.7280p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,268,884 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,777,566.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 14/03/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 22,391

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 272.7280p

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1335

271.00

 08:23:16

00074263051TRLO0

XLON

1292

271.00

 08:23:16

00074263053TRLO0

XLON

506

271.00

 08:23:16

00074263054TRLO0

XLON

1223

273.00

 08:35:46

00074263727TRLO0

XLON

534

273.00

 08:35:46

00074263728TRLO0

XLON

670

273.00

 08:35:46

00074263729TRLO0

XLON

130

273.00

 08:35:46

00074263730TRLO0

XLON

1130

273.00

 08:35:46

00074263731TRLO0

XLON

422

273.00

 09:00:28

00074264546TRLO0

XLON

739

273.00

 09:00:28

00074264547TRLO0

XLON

1149

273.00

 09:00:28

00074264548TRLO0

XLON

278

272.50

 09:01:14

00074264563TRLO0

XLON

257

272.50

 09:03:00

00074264619TRLO0

XLON

714

272.50

 09:03:00

00074264620TRLO0

XLON

1231

271.00

 09:23:56

00074265269TRLO0

XLON

150

271.00

 10:03:26

00074266426TRLO0

XLON

1045

271.00

 10:03:26

00074266427TRLO0

XLON

117

271.00

 10:03:26

00074266428TRLO0

XLON

1140

272.50

 10:25:52

00074267059TRLO0

XLON

1285

272.00

 10:27:03

00074267077TRLO0

XLON

1336

270.50

 10:38:01

00074267377TRLO0

XLON

400

273.00

 11:16:42

00074269771TRLO0

XLON

709

273.00

 11:16:42

00074269772TRLO0

XLON

1093

273.00

 11:16:42

00074269773TRLO0

XLON

287

276.00

 14:00:00

00074276395TRLO0

XLON

112

276.00

 14:00:00

00074276396TRLO0

XLON

400

276.00

 14:00:00

00074276397TRLO0

XLON

221

276.00

 14:00:00

00074276398TRLO0

XLON

528

276.00

 14:00:00

00074276399TRLO0

XLON

800

276.00

 14:00:00

00074276402TRLO0

XLON

32

276.00

 14:00:00

00074276403TRLO0

XLON

52

276.50

 14:08:12

00074276686TRLO0

XLON

287

276.50

 14:08:12

00074276687TRLO0

XLON

400

276.50

 14:08:12

00074276688TRLO0

XLON

287

276.50

 14:08:12

00074276689TRLO0

XLON

100

276.50

 14:08:12

00074276690TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

 

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

 

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 

 


