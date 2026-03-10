Draper Esprit Aktie

10.03.2026 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

10-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 09 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 448.20p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 434.00p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 443.6859p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,593,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,452,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
580 434.00  08:13:12 00079571716TRLO0 XLON
149 434.00  08:13:12 00079571717TRLO0 XLON
671 440.40  08:35:42 00079573064TRLO0 XLON
708 440.20  08:44:14 00079573444TRLO0 XLON
624 442.60  09:14:57 00079574673TRLO0 XLON
189 445.00  09:30:30 00079575775TRLO0 XLON
443 445.00  09:30:30 00079575774TRLO0 XLON
689 446.20  09:48:16 00079577184TRLO0 XLON
509 443.20  10:07:54 00079578249TRLO0 XLON
724 440.20  10:35:44 00079579315TRLO0 XLON
611 443.60  10:57:35 00079580349TRLO0 XLON
423 443.00  10:57:36 00079580350TRLO0 XLON
59 444.20  11:12:51 00079580879TRLO0 XLON
469 444.20  11:12:51 00079580878TRLO0 XLON
160 444.20  11:12:51 00079580877TRLO0 XLON
651 443.00  11:13:59 00079580981TRLO0 XLON
427 442.80  11:21:39 00079581273TRLO0 XLON
216 442.80  11:21:39 00079581274TRLO0 XLON
687 443.60  11:50:44 00079582143TRLO0 XLON
15 442.00  12:09:27 00079582717TRLO0 XLON
707 442.00  12:10:19 00079582747TRLO0 XLON
703 444.80  12:35:11 00079583230TRLO0 XLON
800 443.80  13:28:00 00079584680TRLO0 XLON
749 443.40  13:39:15 00079585117TRLO0 XLON
732 444.00  13:49:58 00079585512TRLO0 XLON
755 443.00  14:01:24 00079585949TRLO0 XLON
618 444.40  14:27:15 00079587247TRLO0 XLON
695 443.40  14:27:59 00079587271TRLO0 XLON
720 443.20  14:27:59 00079587272TRLO0 XLON
44 445.00  14:36:35 00079587983TRLO0 XLON
636 447.20  14:46:21 00079588562TRLO0 XLON
671 447.00  14:51:02 00079588805TRLO0 XLON
636 447.00  14:56:14 00079589051TRLO0 XLON
724 447.00  14:56:14 00079589052TRLO0 XLON
713 448.20  15:27:53 00079590404TRLO0 XLON
262 448.00  15:32:29 00079590848TRLO0 XLON
259 444.00  15:47:52 00079591628TRLO0 XLON
249 445.40  16:00:31 00079592316TRLO0 XLON
137 446.60  16:09:57 00079593181TRLO0 XLON
186 445.60  16:19:23 00079594007TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 420428
EQS News ID: 2288250

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

