Trend Micro Enhances AI Safety and Security in NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factories

Trend Secure AI Factory supports NVIDIA NeMo continuous model safety evaluation and improvement lifecycle

Integrating with the NVIDIA NeMo model assessment, training, and customization framework to ensure model safety mechanisms scale reliably and securely across enterprise environments.

Safeguarding model integrity against poisoning and misuse during the training and evaluation phases

Securing the deployment environment, including microservices and infrastructure (e.g., NVIDIA NIM and AI agents), with Trend Container Security. This helps to prevent adversarial manipulation or resource-based attacks.

Protect sensitive datasets with Data Risk Posture Management (DSPM), leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which includes NVIDIA Morpheus, NVIDIA RAPIDS, and the NVIDIA AI Safety Recipe for evaluations and post-training, to adhere to privacy and compliance standards.

Providing guardrails, network protection, and secure AI agent interactions with application users, via Trend Zero Trust Secure Access (ZTSA) AI Service Access

Strengthening sovereign AI with trusted security controls, via Trend Vision One – Sovereign Private Cloud

Trend Micro

