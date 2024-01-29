|
Trend Micro Named a Worldwide Leader in IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2024 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) a global cybersecurity leader, today celebrated being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises 2024 Vendor Assessment[1]. According to the report, "Trend Micro's placement in the Leaders category is principally attributable to the company's extensive set of capabilities as a major security technology vendor and in the MES market and the company's strength in executing on its SaaS strategy."
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.hk.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
