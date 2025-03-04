|
04.03.2025 03:59:53
Trend Micro Puts Industry Ahead of Cyberattacks with Industry's First Proactive Cybersecurity AI
|
New capabilities supercharge proactive risk management, threat modeling, attack path prediction, and actionable insightsHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), has launched a breakthrough AI Agent designed to change the way enterprises approach cyber risk. Today's announcement introduces Trend Cybertron, the industry's first specialized cybersecurity large language model (LLM) designed to drive proactive security outcomes. Using the most precise local risk assessments and deepest global threat intelligence in the industry, the new AI engine predicts and prevents threats across an organization's entire attack surface in any environment.
Trend Cybertron combines the reasoning capabilities of Agentic AI with 35 years of data, threat intel, and human expertise to build a vastly capable cybersecurity agent. To learn more, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/predictions/artificial-future-security-predictions-for-2025
Eva Chen, CEO: "Trend is building a cybersecurity AI agent unlike any other. We're bringing together a massive quantity of the highest-quality data in the industry to supercharge our capabilities and make it easier than ever for customers to proactively manage their cyber risk. Our customers and partners are already seeing reduced costs and improved security posture."
More than a standalone LLM, this new approach to AI for security will leverage all of the core technologies in Trend Vision One™—threat data, analytics, engines, and beyond—to provide a truly complete solution for organizations' entire cybersecurity workload.
Organizations worldwide are grappling with increasingly complex security challenges. Understanding attack surfaces, managing siloed tech stacks, responding to threats, handling alert fatigue, and integrating AI are all leading to overwhelmed and fatigued security teams. Trend Cybertron connects real-time and historical data from around the globe to:
Stuart MacLellan, CTO at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust: "This evolution of AI in the Trend platform is unique as it calculates our constantly changing risk profile and cross references millions of bits of data for custom threat intelligence. This has made it possible to be more proactive than reactive with our entire security strategy."
Seamlessly integrated into the flagship Trend Vision One™ platform, Trend Cybertron is now available to customers worldwide. An industry-leading focus on proactive security enables IT teams to anticipate and predict risk and threat activity with exact precision across the entire attack surface. This makes it possible for teams to get ahead of breaches and mitigate risk before it has the chance to materialize.
Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust at IDC: "Let's face it. Cybersecurity has been detection centric for some time. Prevention was simply uncool. Trend is looking to change the market narrative; there is no need to detect an attack if it never happens. Leveraging AI in combination with its cyber risk exposure management, Trend enables organizations to see threats from an attacker's point of view and thwart them before risk becomes reality, creating a massive ROI for overworked security teams. Trend promises to make proactive prevention cool again in 2025."
Trend Cybertron will be trained on an unmatched foundation of intelligence and AI expertise, including:
The result is a highly resilient, rapidly evolving system that can independently perform risk management tasks and make decisions to anticipate, understand, and mitigate billions of cyber threats worldwide every month. This empowers customers to make informed security decisions and manage their cybersecurity posture, data privacy, and compliance.
Rachel Jin, Chief Enterprise Platform Officer at Trend: "Trend Cybertron represents a paradigm shift in cybersecurity—combining advanced AI with decades of human intelligence to deliver truly proactive security. By leveraging real-time and historical global intelligence along with comprehensive visibility across every attack surface, we empower enterprises to predict and prevent threats, reduce risk, and create a more resilient future."
Trend Cybertron redefines industry standards in key areas:
AI is only as powerful as the data it's trained on and the experts who build it. Trend's experienced global team of security and AI specialists collaborated in Ottawa, Canada to refine every stage of development, ensuring that the new AI agent is fine-tuned to deliver the most effective proactive security.
Industry analysts have recognized Trend as a Leader across critical security categories including endpoint protection, attack surface management, cloud native application protection platforms, network analysis and visibility, network detection and response, and more. Trend is also a pioneer in AI deployments within cybersecurity, with AI-driven annual recurring revenue exceeding $200 million at the end of Q3 2024.
Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com
News Source: Trend Micro
04/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trend Micro Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Trend Micro Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Trend Micro Inc.
|70,10
|0,36%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt nach Rekord erstmals über 23.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in Grün, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zum Wochenauftakt höher notierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zum Wochenanfang mit negativen Vorzeichen. Am Montag fanden die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten keine gemeinsame Richtung.