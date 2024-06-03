Trend Micro to Secure AI-Enabled Private Data Centers Worldwide



EQS Newswire / 03/06/2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST

New security solution using NVIDIA NIM revealed at COMPUTEX HONG KONG SAR - TYO: 4704; n for the first time at COMPUTEX 2024.



Trend Vision One™ – Sovereign and Private Cloud (SPC) integrates with



Eva Chen, CEO at Trend: "While many in the industry are claiming advancements in AI security, we're out showing business-critical use cases. The integration of NVIDIA NIM with our Vision One Sovereign and Private Cloud brings the power needed for this entire infrastructure change ahead as companies worldwide adopt generative AI."



Pat Lee, VP of Strategic Enterprise Partnerships at NVIDIA: "Leading companies recognize the importance of deploying generative AI in diverse environments, including sovereign private clouds, and are developing strategies for integrating security into their AI applications. Trend Micro's NVIDIA NIM integration highlights how companies can use generative AI to enhance the security of their customers' environments across a broad range of enterprise infrastructure."



Trend's solution meets the growing demands of government and private sector organizations wanting to leverage the power of AI in their on-prem data centers to supercharge worker productivity and create innovative AI-powered user experiences. Yet their investments in this area also pose a risk of expanding the attack surface.



Frank Dickson, Group Vice President at IDC: "Governments, MSPs, and large enterprises are increasingly looking to private clouds to alleviate regulatory and national security concerns. Their ability to do so without compromising on performance could be a major tipping point in the mass adoption of AI services worldwide."



These large organizations are also increasingly looking to self-hosted generative AI solutions located within private clouds to mitigate privacy, sovereignty, and regulatory compliance concerns.



This is where Trend's security platform comes in. By utilizing NVIDIA NIM optimized AI inferencing microservices to locally serve Trend's Cyber Security LLM, Trend Vision One – SPC amplifies the strength of security solutions by improving data privacy, real-time analysis, and rapid threat mitigation.



This integration addresses the complexities of next-generation AI-driven data centers and delivers the highly efficient threat detection and response capabilities.



By avoiding inline inspection on traffic, high CPU computing power consumption and increased latency typically associated with processing large data volumes are prevented. This ensures seamless operation and maximizes the efficiency of both security and AI processes, making Trend Vision One – SPC a powerful solution for modern data centers.



Trend Vision One – SPC also integrates with:

The NVIDIA DOC A App Shield application programming interface to acquire information about app processes, ensure continuous validation of their integrity, and therefore enhance the ability of SPC to detect and mitigate malicious activity.

application programming interface to acquire information about app processes, ensure continuous validation of their integrity, and therefore enhance the ability of SPC to detect and mitigate malicious activity. The NVIDIA Morpheus development framework, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which provides the power to analyze large volumes of data in real time for faster threat detection and extends the capabilities of human analysts with generative AI for optimal efficiency.

To find out more about the live demo of Trend Micro's solution at COMPUTEX in Taipei, please visit: https://go.trendmicro.com/tw/business/Computex2024_event/index.html



Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity #nvidia #datasovereign #datacenter

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced plans to demo a new data center solution, using NVIDIA technology, for security-conscious business and government customers harnessing the power of AI. This is just one of multiple AI security solutions being show for the first time at COMPUTEX 2024.Trend Vision One™ – Sovereign and Private Cloud (SPC) integrates with NVIDIA NIM , a set of easy-to-use inference microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, which is designed to accelerate the deployment of generative AI across the cloud, data center, and workstations."While many in the industry are claiming advancements in AI security, we're out showing business-critical use cases. The integration of NVIDIA NIM with our Vision One Sovereign and Private Cloud brings the power needed for this entire infrastructure change ahead as companies worldwide adopt generative AI.""Leading companies recognize the importance of deploying generative AI in diverse environments, including sovereign private clouds, and are developing strategies for integrating security into their AI applications. Trend Micro's NVIDIA NIM integration highlights how companies can use generative AI to enhance the security of their customers' environments across a broad range of enterprise infrastructure."Trend's solution meets the growing demands of government and private sector organizations wanting to leverage the power of AI in their on-prem data centers to supercharge worker productivity and create innovative AI-powered user experiences. Yet their investments in this area also pose a risk of expanding the attack surface."Governments, MSPs, and large enterprises are increasingly looking to private clouds to alleviate regulatory and national security concerns. Their ability to do so without compromising on performance could be a major tipping point in the mass adoption of AI services worldwide."These large organizations are also increasingly looking to self-hosted generative AI solutions located within private clouds to mitigate privacy, sovereignty, and regulatory compliance concerns.This is where Trend's security platform comes in. By utilizing NVIDIA NIM optimized AI inferencing microservices to locally serve Trend's Cyber Security LLM, Trend Vision One – SPC amplifies the strength of security solutions by improving data privacy, real-time analysis, and rapid threat mitigation.This integration addresses the complexities of next-generation AI-driven data centers and delivers the highly efficient threat detection and response capabilities.By avoiding inline inspection on traffic, high CPU computing power consumption and increased latency typically associated with processing large data volumes are prevented. This ensures seamless operation and maximizes the efficiency of both security and AI processes, making Trend Vision One – SPC a powerful solution for modern data centers.Trend Vision One – SPC also integrates with:Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity #nvidia #datasovereign #datacenter The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Trend Micro Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.hk.



News Source: Trend Micro

News Source: Trend Micro 03/06/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

