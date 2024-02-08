|
08.02.2024 21:26:09
Two JetBlue Planes Collide At Logan Airport In Boston
(RTTNews) - Two planes of JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) clipped one another at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA.
"JetBlue Flight 777, an Airbus A321neo's left winglet struck the right horizontal stabilizer of JetBlue Flight 551, an Airbus A321, around 6:40 a.m., local time on Thursday, February 8, while on the deicing pad at Boston Logan International Airport," FAA said. "The FAA will investigate."
According to an audio record, the pilot of JetBlue flight 551 informed on the air traffic control radio that, "We were hit by another aircraft."
The collision damaged one aircraft's winglet and another one's tail section. However, no injuries were reported by passengers or crew members, JetBlue stated.
The aircraft company affirmed that both planes will be taken out of service for repair.
"Safety is JetBlue's priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred," the airline ensured.
The passengers of the two flights, 777 headed to Las Vegas and 551 scheduled to Orlando, will fly out on another aircraft.
In a similar incident at Boston Logan Airport, two United planes clipped wings, while one was pushing back from the gate in March.
