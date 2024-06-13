Today, Uber’s advertising division announced an exclusive partnership with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions and its rideshare media network – Octopus Interactive – which features the largest national network of interactive video screens inside rideshare vehicles. Through this partnership, Uber will leverage a portion of T-Mobile’s rideshare inventory to expand Uber’s JourneyTV offering to over 50,000 vehicles across the US this year, providing advertisers an entirely new opportunity to connect with Uber riders when they're most likely to engage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612502536/en/

Uber Advertising Announces Exclusive Partnership with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. Uber’s JourneyTV Advertising Surface will Expand to Over 50,000 Screens Inviting Advertisers to Join In On the Ride (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the partnership, T-Mobile screens will display Uber’s JourneyTV rider experience when an Uber trip is underway. JourneyTV shows a live trip map with ETA until drop off, personalized recommendations on restaurants near the trip destination, travel inspiration ideas and local activities to enjoy, as well as highly relevant video, interactive and other ads driven by Uber’s first party data insights.

Advertisers and riders alike benefit from the unique ride experience. To date, advertisements from Uber’s own video screens have seen a 98% completion rate. In addition, riders are seeing the value in those ads, with new research from MAGNA and Uber showing 74% of people express an interest in taking advantage of an offer displayed during a trip and around 7 in 10 riders view ads as an enhancement to their ride. For advertisers, JourneyTV provides a unique opportunity to reach Uber riders on the largest screen in the car during a trip, with content that is uniquely relevant to their key audiences.

"As advertisers continue to look for ways to find consumers at the right moment, this partnership with T-Mobile gives them the unique opportunity to literally sit in the back seat with the people they want to reach most,” said Gil Schwartz, General Manager JourneyTV, Uber advertising. "JourneyTV delivers a new CTV channel to reach a younger, high-income audience that is tech-inclined, savvy and more likely to consume and engage with video and interactive content.”

Now, advertisers will be able to take advantage of the insights, geo-targeting and reach made possible through Uber’s scale and first-party data, alongside T-Mobile’s comprehensive rideshare network of screens to execute tailored campaigns that reach a range of highly engaged consumers and provide them a unique and relevant ad experience.

"At T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, everything we do is focused on creating more meaningful connections between advertisers and consumers," said JP Colaco, SVP & Chief T-Ads Officer, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. "We continue to expand our Digital Out of Home solutions, helping brands have unmatched tools to connect with their audiences at the right time with the right messages. This drives their businesses forward and enhances customer experiences, including Uber rides. We’re thrilled that Uber and JourneyTV are leveraging a significant portion of our rideshare video screens to deliver a unique experience for both riders and advertisers.”

Advertisers looking to join in on the ride, can go to www.uber.com/advertising for more information.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 49 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612502536/en/