Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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24.11.2026 17:03:13
Uber, Lucid, Nuro Begin Robotaxi Testing In San Francisco Bay Area
(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) along with Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), an electric vehicle manufacturer and Nuro, Inc., a privately held driving technology company, on Tuesday announced the start of fully driverless testing of Lucid Gravity robotaxis on public roads in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The companies expect to launch the robotaxi service in the first quarter of 2027.
The testing will initially cover Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos and Sunnyvale, with expansion to additional Bay Area cities planned for 2027.
Lucid has delivered more than 100 vehicles equipped with hardware, software and rider-experience updates for this phase. The global robotaxi program, announced in July 2025, combines Lucid's vehicle technology, Nuro's Level 4 autonomous driving platform and Uber's global ride-hailing network and fleet operations.
Uber has committed to purchasing at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles equipped with Nuro's autonomous driving technology.
The vehicles will be owned and operated by Uber and its fleet partners and made available through the Uber network.
Shares of Lucid were trading 2.11 percent higher at $2.6650 on the Nasdaq.
Shares of Uber were trading 1.58 percent higher at $65.08 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Uber
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|0,27%