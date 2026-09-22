Uber Technologies Aktie

Uber Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ARCAVA4601A0

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22.09.2026 18:28:33

Uber Technologies vs. DoorDash: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the gig economy matures, many investors wonder which platform offers the most sustainable long-term value. Choosing between Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) requires a look at their distinct strategies.

Uber dominates global mobility and freight, while DoorDash has solidified its lead in North American food and grocery delivery. Both companies successfully pivoted toward profitability in recent years. This comparison explores their financial strength, growth potential, and current market valuations to help you decide which stock belongs in your 2026 portfolio.

Uber operates a massive technology platform spanning mobility, delivery, and freight services. In its latest annual report, filed for 2025, the company highlighted its presence in more than 15,000 cities. It connects over 200 million monthly active consumers with drivers and merchants. Key strategic moves include expanding freight logistics and partnering with autonomous vehicle leaders like Waymo to future-proof its network.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

DoorDash 168,42 -0,59% DoorDash
Uber 61,34 0,03% Uber
Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh 56 625,00 0,31% Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh

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