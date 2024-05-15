|
15.05.2024 14:41:00
Ultra Clean Holdings Appoints Harjinder Bajwa As COO
(RTTNews) - Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) announced Wednesday that it has appointed Harjinder Bajwa as Chief Operating Officer, effective June 10, 2024. Bajwa will be based in Singapore.
Bajwa brings 30 years of global operations expertise, including strategy development and execution, operations improvement and quality control, lean manufacturing and cost management.
Most recently, Bajwa was the Chief Operating Officer for Reconext. Previously, he held various roles with Flex, Ltd. for 26 years.
From 2011 to 2021, Bajwa was the Senior Vice President, Global Operations of the High Reliability Solutions business unit, where he oversaw more than 40 sites in the Americas, Asia and Europe, and significantly grew the business unit's revenue and operating profits.
