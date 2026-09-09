UniTek Names Pete Sandore CEO

(RTTNews) - UniTek Global Services on Wednesday appointed Pete Sandore as Chief Executive Officer,

Pete Sandore will take over from Charlie Smith, who is retiring from his executive role.

Smith will remain as an advisor to support the transition.

Sandore will lead UniTek's strategic initiatives and oversee its operational and commercial functions.

Sandore previously served as Chairman of UniTek's Power Infrastructure Services Division.

Derek Hutchins was named President and CEO of the Telecom Infrastructure Services Division, while Steve Sarno was named President and CEO of the Power Infrastructure Services Division.

Cody Gallarda also joined as Chief Financial Officer.

The company is a portfolio company of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) and its affiliates, and BTG Pactual Strategic Capital.

On Monday, New Mountain Finance Corp closed trading closed trading 1.60% lesser at $7.36 on the Nasdaq.