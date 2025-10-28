United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
|
28.10.2025 11:33:23
UPS Issues Q4 Revenue Guidance
(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) said, for the fourth quarter of 2025, on a consolidated basis, it expects revenue to be approximately $24.0 billion and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of approximately 11.0% - 11.5%. For the full year 2025, dividend payments are expected to be around $5.5 billion.
For the third quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $1.311 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $1.539 billion, or $1.80 per share, last year. Excluding items, United Parcel Service reported adjusted earnings of $1.475 billion or $1.74 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $21.415 billion from $22.245 billion last year.
Shares of UPS are up 15% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)mehr Analysen
|08.10.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.25
|United Parcel Service Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.25
|United Parcel Service Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.25
|United Parcel Service Buy
|UBS AG
|03.04.25
|United Parcel Service Buy
|UBS AG
|30.01.25
|United Parcel Service Buy
|UBS AG
|19.12.24
|United Parcel Service Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|25.10.24
|United Parcel Service Buy
|UBS AG
|08.10.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.25
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)
|87,46
|14,31%