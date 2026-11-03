El Niño und Rohstoffe: Wenn das Wetter die Märkte bewegt. Jetzt mehr erfahren! -W-

Upwork Aktie

Upwork ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N5QE / ISIN: US91688F1049

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.11.2026 11:58:04

Upwork: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 2, 2026, Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) reported revenue of $186 million and raised its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance to between $236 million and $240 million. The platform is shifting away from lower-value assignments and toward enterprise clients and artificial intelligence integrations. That shift expands gross services volume (GSV), the total dollar value of work completed on the platform, and supports higher take rates, which is the percentage of transaction value Upwork retains as revenue. Three key takeaways stand out for long-term investors.

Upwork acquired WorkMotion, a global employer of record (EOR) provider, which is a service that acts as the official legal employer for international worker tax and compliance management. The purchase expands Lifted, Upwork's enterprise workforce management platform, by enabling direct employment solutions across international markets.

Upwork's premium tier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Business Plus, gives clients access to higher-quality talent and team hiring features. That higher-value engagement pushed average GSV per active client to a record $5,418. The number shows that revenue per client is expanding even as lower-value work leaves the platform.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Upwork Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Upwork Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Upwork Inc 9,27 6,43% Upwork Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX macht Verluste teils wett -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt wankelmütig zeigt, holt der deutsche Leitindex einen Teil seiner Verluste auf. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen