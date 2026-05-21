WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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21.05.2026 19:11:22
US drops bond requirement for FIFA World Cup ticket holders
Fans from five African World Cup qualifying nations with valid tickets are exempt from paying a hefty bond. But fans from several other countries still face major hurdles to seeing their teams play in the United States.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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