Walmart Holiday Deals Event On Oct. 8-13

(RTTNews) - Omnichannel retail giant Walmart Inc. is unveiling thousands of offers with consistently low prices, kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever. The first Walmart Holiday Deals event of the season runs from October 8 to 13 with early access for Walmart+ members. The retailer has introduced earlier, longer windows for holiday savings across its wide range of assortment.

The company is also offering inflation-free Thanksgiving meal on October 14, which is priced lower than last year, with new one-click "buy one, give one" donation. Meanwhile, Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day for associates to spend the day with their families.

Walmart quoted Bankrate's data that nearly 50% of consumers will start their holiday shopping as early as August and September this year as people remain price-conscious and plan ahead to maximize their holiday budgets.

Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S., said, "We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we've adapted our approach to best meet their needs. We've worked hard to lower prices across our most exciting assortment ever, and we're thrilled to give customers more of what they want this holiday - more time to prepare and more opportunities to save all season long."

Walmart will offer some of its hottest deals of the season with its first Walmart Holiday Deals event. These include deep savings across electronics, home, fashion, toys and more, from both owned and Walmart Marketplace assortments.

Exceptional deals on top gifts will start on October 8th in stores and online.

Beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Walmart.com and the app, Walmart+ members get exclusive early access to shop the most-wanted deals, 12 hours earlier than anyone else. The deals will be available in stores on October 9 at local store open time.

The season's best deals include 98" onn. Roku TV - $1498 (Special Buy); LEGO Disney Stitch Toy Building Kit, 43249 at $51.95, with $13.04 savings; BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner at $109.00 with $44 savings; and GTRACING Gaming Chair Office Chair PU Leather with Footrest & Adjustable Headrest for Adults and Kids, Black at $99.99 with $150 savings, among others.

Further, top trending toys from brands and franchises like Disney, Hot Wheels and Barbie, including a new and exclusive collection from Walmart and Mattel: Barbie World!, are available, and many comes under $25.

Home and fashion deals are for under $5, plus. The deals also include on-trend home goods at Walmart's everyday low prices, and hottest electronics at incredible prices from top brands like Apple, Samsung and PlayStation.

Starting October 14 to December 25 in stores and on Walmart.com, customers can take advantage of savings on all the holiday meal essentials. They can also gift the complete holiday meal for pickup or delivery to neighbors, friends and family anywhere in the country.

Further, Walmart and The Salvation Army are working together to give customers options to support families served by The Salvation Army in their community.

Customers can also donate the equivalent of the holiday meal to a local family when purchasing a holiday meal on Walmart.com or round up any purchase on Walmart.com.

In addition, donations can be done to the Red Kettles outside or buy gifts for children in need through the Angel Tree program.