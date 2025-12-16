Waste Management Aktie
WKN: 893579 / ISIN: US94106L1098
|
16.12.2025 04:52:30
Waste Management Approves 14.5% Dividend Increase For 2026 And $3 Bln Share Repurchase Program
(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced that its board has approved a capital allocation program that includes a planned 14.5% increase in the 2026 dividend rate and a new $3 billion share repurchase authorization, superseding the authority remaining under the prior $1.5 billion repurchase authorization announced in 2023.
The planned quarterly dividend rate of $0.945 per share in 2026, up from $0.825 per share in 2025, marks the twenty-third consecutive year of dividend increases and raises the annual dividend rate to $3.78 per share.
The company plans to repurchase approximately $2 billion of its shares during 2026.
