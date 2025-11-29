MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
|
29.11.2025 15:30:00
What to Know Before Buying MP Materials Stock
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is an exciting company that's operating at the forefront of the battle to secure a domestic supply of critical rare-earth materials. It has signed several high-profile deals in 2025 that helped elevate the stock price and delight investors. But investment is more about what a company will do in the future, rather than how it has done in the past.Here's what you need to know about buying MP Materials stock now.The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass rare-earth mine in eastern California, as well as a facility in Texas that manufactures rare-earth alloys and magnets. In addition, it will build a second magnet manufacturing facility, known as "10X Facility" in concordance with a transformational deal signed with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) earlier in the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
